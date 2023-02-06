Lifestyle Style Maren Morris' Makeup Artist Used This Natural Oil to Give Her a 'Warrior Goddess' Glow on the 2023 Grammys Red Carpet The country singer walked the 2023 Grammy's red carpet with glossy skin and bleached brows By Cai Cramer Cai Cramer Instagram Twitter Cai Cramer is a Commerce Writer at PEOPLE, covering the best and buzziest products across the beauty, fashion, health, and lifestyle spaces. Previously, Cai worked on the Digital Platforms team at PEOPLE after graduating with a degree in Journalism from Northwestern University. Cai loves to spend time outdoors no matter the weather, and she'll try any craft twice. People Editorial Guidelines Updated on February 6, 2023 10:23 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty The Grammy spotlight may be bright, but Maren Morris' glowing skin looked even brighter as the singer-songwriter walked the red carpet last night. The country songstress was nominated for three awards at the Grammy Awards 2023 and already has one Grammy under her belt for her 2017 hit "My Church." But the Humble Quest singer's heart-melting lyrics aren't the only reason we're buzzing tonight — Morris stepped onto the red carpet with light brows and fresh, dewy skin that had us wondering — no, needing to know — how to achieve the look ourselves. Check out PEOPLE's full Grammys coverage to get the latest news on music's biggest night. Kristine Studden, the makeup artist behind Morris' look, exclusively tells PEOPLE that skin prep was the key to achieving her fresh, all-over luminous look. "I started with True Botanicals Ginger Turmeric Cleansing Balm to cleanse away any dirt, oil, or impurities," Studden shares. "I love how it leaves the skin clean, soft, and supple without drying." With almost 500 five-star reviews, the non-stripping formula is loved by shoppers and celebs alike. True Botanicals Ginger Turmeric Cleansing Balm Buy It! $48; truebotanicals.com The next step in achieving the Humble Quest singer's glow, Studden says, was dabbing the Renew Radiance Oil on "all the high points of the face to help get the glow we're going for." Chock full of ceramides, fatty acids, and antioxidants, the Radiance Oil is deeply nourishing and formulated to plump up fine lines. Studden calls it the "hero product" of Morris' Grammy glam to help her "glow all day long without making her look too shiny." True Botanicals Pure Radiance Oil Buy It! $110; truebotanicals.com Once she achieved a red carpet gleam, the makeup artist finished the look with a smokey grey eye that complimented Morris' punk chainmail dress. Studden smudged Mac FluidLine Eyeliner in Midnight Snack across the country singer's eyelids and smoked it out for depth, then used the same liner to create a sharp wing across the lashline to really make the eyes pop. The finishing touch for the glossy look was, of course, a lip gloss. Studden opted for the True Botanicals Moisture Lock Glossy Lip Balm in the Original Clear, which she layered on top of the Tom Ford lipstick in Blush Nude for added warmth. True Botanicals Moisture Lock Glossy Lip Balm Buy It! $24; truebotanicals.com The country singer and activist took a hands-on approach with her red-carpet glam. "Maren really contributed every step of the way," Studdens tells PEOPLE. "She has great creative ideas, and the whole team really comes together to collaborate." At last year's Grammy Awards, Morris spoke with PEOPLE on the red carpet about being a female country artist in a traditionally male-dominated space. "We're just trying to make [country music] more inclusive in every shape and form," Morris said. "Women in country have always been loud. I'm glad that it's getting the praise that it deserves." Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.