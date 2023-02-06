Maren Morris' Makeup Artist Used This Natural Oil to Give Her a 'Warrior Goddess' Glow on the 2023 Grammys Red Carpet

The Grammy spotlight may be bright, but Maren Morris' glowing skin looked even brighter as the singer-songwriter walked the red carpet last night.

The country songstress was nominated for three awards at the Grammy Awards 2023 and already has one Grammy under her belt for her 2017 hit "My Church." But the Humble Quest singer's heart-melting lyrics aren't the only reason we're buzzing tonight — Morris stepped onto the red carpet with light brows and fresh, dewy skin that had us wondering — no, needing to know — how to achieve the look ourselves.

Check out PEOPLE's full Grammys coverage to get the latest news on music's biggest night.

Kristine Studden, the makeup artist behind Morris' look, exclusively tells PEOPLE that skin prep was the key to achieving her fresh, all-over luminous look.

"I started with True Botanicals Ginger Turmeric Cleansing Balm to cleanse away any dirt, oil, or impurities," Studden shares. "I love how it leaves the skin clean, soft, and supple without drying." With almost 500 five-star reviews, the non-stripping formula is loved by shoppers and celebs alike.