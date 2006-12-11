There must be something about over-40 pregnant redheads: First there was Project Runway’s Laura Bennett making the rest of us feel inadequate with her chic, red-lipstick-and-heels maternity style, and now there’s Marcia Cross. The Desperate Housewives star recently hosted the Modern Mom Mingle at L.A.’s Skybar and, at over five months pregnant, she looked smashing. She wore a plum-colored Isabella Oliver wrap dress with a ruffled hem and swollen-feet-defying gold heels—for a look that was fashionable, sexy and elegant. “I find the best way to dress while I’m carrying two other people around is to keep it simple,” Marcia tells PEOPLE. “I like to wear things I can just throw on with flats.” One aspect of dressing that she has changed during her pregnancy? “Cardigans,” she says with a sigh. “I find that I want to cover up. I feel protective.” Sure, she’s not as daring as that other mommy-to-be Tori Spelling, but we think she’s doing this whole maternity thing just right. Tell us: What do you think of Marcia Cross’s maternity style?