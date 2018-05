Marchesa's Memorable Red-Carpet Fashion: See the A-List Stars Who Wore the Label

Marchesa designers Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig launched their high-end brand in 2004, the same year Chapman started dating film executive Harvey Weinstein. Soon after, the biggest film stars started to wear Marchesa at major award shows (conveniently, many of whom fronted a Weinstein project). This week, following the explosive news of decades of sexual harassment and assault allegations made against Weinstein, Chapman announced that she’s leaving her husband of ten years to spend time caring for their two young children together. However, a fashion insider tells PEOPLE she is also focused on her company. Here, a look back at some of the most memorable Marchesa gowns that have graced the red carpet.