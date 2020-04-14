Marc Jacobs Won't Design a Spring Collection or Produce Looks from His Last Show Due to Coronavirus

In the first installment of Vogue‘s new discussion series, Global Conversations, fashion designer Marc Jacobs spoke with the Editor-in-Chief of British Vogue Edward Enninful about the future of creativity in fashion, and explained why he will not be designing a Spring 2021 collection — or producing his Fall 2020 looks.

After Vogue‘s Anna Wintour commenced the Zoom seminar with a statement about coronavirus (COVID-19)’s impact on fashion, she turned it over to Enninful who asked Jacobs how the pandemic has affected his work. When asked if he is currently designing a spring collection, Jacobs clearly stated, “No.”

“To be honest, I don’t know what we’ll be doing or when we’ll be starting, but to design a collection I need my team. And my team needs to look at fabrics. And those fabrics come from Italy. And we travel, and there’s a lot of things that go on,” explained Jacobs. “Until we discover a new way to work — until we create a new way to work — or a new end goal to work towards, we really have nothing to do.”

Later in the talk, Jacobs also explained that his Fall 2020 collection (which debuted on the runway in February and featured singer Miley Cyrus) will not be produced, explaining that a lack of access to fabrics, as well as a reduced number of buyers at the shows due to the coronavirus crisis, has cancelled production.

“We weren’t able to produce our [fall] collection. After we showed it in New York, it went to Paris, to the showrooms,” he said, “Then all of this started with the coronavirus. And Italy, if you remember, shut [down] first. There was a lot of illness in Italy, but all our fabrics, every fabric we purchased with the exception of two, perhaps, came from Italy.”

“There were no buyers going into the showroom because they left Paris early. So there were no orders. There were no fabric orders placed because we base our fabric orders on orders from stores,” Jacobs explained.

With social distancing orders still in place in the U.S. and Italy, Jacobs is not the only designer facing issues with production. Brands like Gucci, Chanel and Dior have canceled fashion shows for their cruise collections that were set to show in May, while Gap has canceled all summer and fall production orders.

Jacobs spoke with Enninful as a part of Vogue‘s new series of free Zoom seminars called Global Conversations, in which Vogue editors from around the world speak to fashion insiders about the future of the industry in a post-coronavirus world.

Vogue‘s speaker series will continue throughout the week with categories including, the Future of Fashion Shows, the Future of E-Commerce and the Future of Brick and Mortar.