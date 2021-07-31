Marc Jacobs Admits He Started Getting Work Done 'Many Years Ago': 'No Shame in Being Vain'

"I've got some scars around my ears, and my face is swollen, and I have a bruised neck, but I'm still posting on Instagram," Marc Jacobs said after documenting his recovery from a recent facelift

Marc Jacobs has shocked some with his recent candor about his experience getting a facelift, but it was nothing new for him.

The fashion designer, 58, recently admitted to Vogue that he started getting cosmetic work done "many years ago. I don't remember exactly when, but Steven Meisel had recommended a doctor named Dr. Brandt who was, of course, pretty famous and everybody knew."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

He explained that he's never really kept his procedures a secret. "I mean, there have been so many things that I've been transparent about," Jacobs said. "Like, once when I went to an event with a baseball cap, and people asked me, 'Why are you wearing a baseball cap?' And I said, 'Well, I just had a hair transplant.' People were amused and amazed that I answered."

Jacobs most recently documented his recovery from a facelift, posting a photo to Instagram of his face wrapped in gauze. He later shared a photo of himself recovering in a hyperbaric oxygen tank before revealing the finished product to his 1.6 million followers.

The former Louis Vuitton creative director was praised for his transparency by the likes of friends Lisa Rinna, Debi Mazar, James St. James, and Bianca Del Rio. "It's just funny how many people responded to my posts in that way of like, 'Thank you for your transparency, your transparency is everything,'" he said.

"I think you just need to start a conversation, and then maybe that will have a resounding echo that helps people feel less ashamed," Jacobs added. "I just don't think there's shame in being vain."

RELATED VIDEO: Drew Barrymore Explains Why She's Never Had Plastic Surgery: 'I'm a Highly Addictive Person'

And although his scars aren't fully healed, that won't keep Jacobs from continuing to grace the social media landscape with his mug. "I've got some scars around my ears, and my face is swollen, and I have a bruised neck, but I'm still posting on Instagram," he said. "I don't care. I don't even see it as an effort to be transparent. I'm doing what I normally do, which is I'm living my life and sharing it with anybody who is interested."