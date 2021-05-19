Go Inside Marc Jacobs' Former NYC Apartment That Features Custom Gold Leafing

The West Village townhouse is featured on this week's episode of Million Dollar Listing New York

The West Village apartment Marc Jacobs and husband Charly Defrancesco lived in until last year is featured on Thursday's episode of Million Dollar Listing New York.

In an exclusive sneak peek, Defrancesco — who married the famed fashion designer on April 6, 2019 — gives MDLNY broker Ryan Serhant a tour of the stunning New York City apartment.

It features a mica stone fireplace, a galley kitchen with 1970s marble countertops and Miele appliances and custom 18K gold leafing in the living room that only a few people "in the world" can execute, Defrancesco explains. And keeping with the all-gold-everywhere vibe, the powder room also features $100,000 gold ceiling decor.

In the clip, Serhant also notices the "super top notch" custom Meljac light switches (approximately $300 per switch) throughout the couple's apartment. "It's actually modeled off Marc's house growing up," Defrancesco says, joking, "We don't f--- around here."

Jacobs and Defrancesco sold the stylish four-story apartment — which appeared on the cover of Architectural Digest in 2017 — for $12 million after a significant price reduction, the New York Post reported in February 2020.

After selling their apartment with Serhant and Donna Strugatz of Nest Seekers International., the designer and the former model moved to a Frank Lloyd-designed home in Westchester, New York, which was also featured in Architectural Digest.

The new episode of MDLNY comes over a month after PEOPLE confirmed that Serhant put his 2,000-square-foot penthouse in Lower Manhattan on the rental market for $15,000 a month.

The listing is held by SERHANT, the real estate brokerage the Bravo star founded in September 2020, meaning whoever snaps up the property will have the man himself as a landlord.

"I love this apartment. There's nothing else like it," Serhant told PEOPLE in April. "My wife and I gut renovated it to make it a perfect SoHo penthouse, and we're going to miss waking up here every day."

The celebrity realtor purchased the three-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment back in 2014 for $3.7 million. Since then, he married now-wife Emilia Bechrakis in a stunning wedding in Greece in 2016, and they welcomed daughter Zena, now 2, in 2019.