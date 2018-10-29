Marc Jacobs' Fiancé Wants a Fast-Food Wedding: 'I'd Be Happy Getting Married at Chipotle'

Marc Jacobs and Charly “Char” Defrancesco may be getting married at the same place they got engaged: Chipotle!

Defrancesco explained his adoration of the famous fast-casual eatery to PEOPLE exclusively at The Fashion Group International Night of Stars Gala in New York on Thursday night.

“Moving to New York, being from L.A., I’ve always loved Mexican food, it’s my favorite and it’s kind like a little piece of home even though it’s not authentic Mexican food,” he shared, adding, “It’s consistent and tastes like Chipotle, no matter what Chipotle you go to.”

Defrancesco, a candlemaker and former model, introduced the fast-food chain to Jacobs and prefers to go to the chain to celebrate their important milestones as a couple.

“I took him to Chipotle for the very first time, and every year for my birthday, we go to Chipotle,” she said.

Defrancesco revealed that the fashion designer, 54, attempts to upgrade the meal when it’s Defrancesco’s special day but to no avail, “He always tries to take me somewhere fancier and we have fancy dinners all the time, but I want Chipotle.”

Defrancesco described how the couple even got engaged at the fast-casual eatery in April after enjoying a performance set to Prince’s 1986 hit “Kiss.”

“We went to Chipotle and first of all, I thought he got me a flash mob for my birthday and then he was down on one knee,” he reminisced of their engagement.

Defrancesco emotionally recounted the memory of the proposal, “Seeing him cry, thinking about it now, makes me want to cry.”

Jacobs and Defrancesco have vastly different marital venue preferences. “I know Marc really, really wants it at the Rainbow Room or the Boom Boom Room but I’d be happy getting married at Chipotle.”

Will there be wedding drama? Jacobs explained to PEOPLE, “We don’t want it to become bridezilla or anything like that but we do want to make it festive and a night we can all be with the people we love.”