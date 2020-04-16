Marc Jacobs Enters the Beauty Vlogging Realm with New Leopard Makeup Tutorial

Marc Jacobs may have a second calling as a beauty vlogger.

Earlier this week, the fashion designer posted a 14-minute long golden-bronze makeup ‘too-torial’ inspired by the late fashion icon Diana Vreeland’s famous quote, “A world without Leopards, well, who would want to live there?”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Jacobs explained that he has been using makeup as a way to have fun and express himself, while he is currently sheltered-in-place in N.Y.C. with husband Char Defrancesco as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“If [there’s] one thing I’ve learned early on in quarantine: Why not? Why not paint your face? Why not get dressed? Why not parade around in your underwear? Why not dance naked? Why not enjoy this time that I have? Why not be me and be unafraid to be me and be unashamed and excited to be me?”

In the video, Jacobs not only showed off his own makeup products from Marc Jacobs Beauty, but also shared tricks from other beauty moguls. When demonstrating how to apply a shimmery gold color in a stripe on the center lid, he shared, “I learned that tip from François Nars about how the drag queens used to put these kind of highlights on in a stripe so it looked as if the light was always on them.”

Jacobs also took a moment to clap back at internet haters, judging him for his beauty application techniques. “It’s about getting in there and having a good time and expressing myself,” said Jacobs. “I do this for me, and if you get some joy out of, terrific, if you don’t, unfollow.”

He later posted some shots of the final look, writing, “Forget about the Tiger King. Let’s talk about the Leopard Queen.”

On Tuesday, Jacobs opened up to British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful about how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted his fashion brand, saying he is currently not designing a Spring 2021 collection. “Until we discover a new way to work—until we create a new way to work—or a new end goal to work towards, we really have nothing to do.”

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Makes Surprise Runway Appearance at Marc Jacobs’ New York Fashion Week Show

Later in the conversation, Jacobs also mentioned that his Fall 2020 collection (which showed on the runway in New York in February) would not be produced due to a lack of buyers as a result of travel restriction, as well as a shortage of Italian fabrics, both stemming from the current COVID-19 outbreak.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.