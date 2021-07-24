Marc Jacobs Documents His Facelift Before Recovering in an Oxygen Chamber: 'Live Love Lift'
"Getting my oxygen on," Marc Jacobs wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of himself recovering in a hyperbaric oxygen chamber after getting a facelift
Marc Jacobs cannot be bothered with the stigma surrounding cosmetic procedures.
The designer, 58, recently documented his face lift and recovery on Instagram, posting a photo of himself in the New York City office of Dr. Andrew Jacono with his head wrapped in gauze.
"Yesterday. @drjacono #f*ckgravity #livelovelift," Jacobs wrote in the caption.
He later shared a photo of himself on Friday in an oxygen tank at Hyperbaric Medical Solutions, where he recovered from his surgery. "Getting my oxygen on," Jacobs wrote, adding the captions: "#doctorsorders #feeltheheal #yesIamokay #he'sgotthatBenjaminButtons #roadtorecovery"
HMS's website describes hyperbaric oxygen therapy as "an all-natural, non-invasive treatment where a patient simply breathes 100% medical-grade oxygen at an increased atmospheric pressure." Increasing the body's oxygen concentration by up to 1,200%, the benefits include body tissue regeneration, fighting infection, and enhancing the body's natural healing abilities.
Jacobs revealed the finished product on Saturday, posting a selfie of his rejuvenated mug. "Three days after. Ready for lewks. Thank you @drjacono," he captioned the snap, including the hashtags: "#someswelling #somebruising #andawholelotofsnatchedtightness ... #buhbyeturkeyneck #buhbyejowls"
The former Louis Vuitton creative director was met with compliments from friends in the comments section. "Marc!!!!! You look fabulous!!!" Lisa Rinna responded. "Sharp as a razor," wrote Younger actress Debi Mazar. "Fab fab fab," commented legendary club kid James St. James. RuPaul's Drag Race season 6 winner Bianca Del Rio responded with a series of heart and fire emojis.
Jacobs previously said he wouldn't rule out plastic surgery in 2010. "I look at Tom [Ford] and he looks great," he told GQ. "Whatever he's doing works for him. And I don't know if he does anything, but I'm not opposed. Whatever makes me feel good, I want more of."
He previously had to have work done on his nose following a run-in with a glass door, admitting of his post-op face, "I thought, this is so hot."
The Disconnect actor opened up last year about how lockdown and the COVID-19 pandemic encouraged him to be "unashamed" to be himself as he launched his YouTube beauty vlog.
"If [there's] one thing I've learned early on in quarantine: Why not? Why not paint your face? Why not get dressed? Why not parade around in your underwear? Why not dance naked?" he mused in the video. "Why not enjoy this time that I have? Why not be me and be unafraid to be me and be unashamed and excited to be me?"