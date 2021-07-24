Marc Jacobs Documents His Facelift Before Recovering in an Oxygen Chamber: 'Live Love Lift'

"Getting my oxygen on," Marc Jacobs wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of himself recovering in a hyperbaric oxygen chamber after getting a facelift

Marc Jacobs cannot be bothered with the stigma surrounding cosmetic procedures.

The designer, 58, recently documented his face lift and recovery on Instagram, posting a photo of himself in the New York City office of Dr. Andrew Jacono with his head wrapped in gauze.

"Yesterday. @drjacono #f*ckgravity #livelovelift," Jacobs wrote in the caption.

He later shared a photo of himself on Friday in an oxygen tank at Hyperbaric Medical Solutions, where he recovered from his surgery. "Getting my oxygen on," Jacobs wrote, adding the captions: "#doctorsorders #feeltheheal #yesIamokay #he'sgotthatBenjaminButtons #roadtorecovery"

HMS's website describes hyperbaric oxygen therapy as "an all-natural, non-invasive treatment where a patient simply breathes 100% medical-grade oxygen at an increased atmospheric pressure." Increasing the body's oxygen concentration by up to 1,200%, the benefits include body tissue regeneration, fighting infection, and enhancing the body's natural healing abilities.

Jacobs revealed the finished product on Saturday, posting a selfie of his rejuvenated mug. "Three days after. Ready for lewks. Thank you @drjacono," he captioned the snap, including the hashtags: "#someswelling #somebruising #andawholelotofsnatchedtightness ... #buhbyeturkeyneck #buhbyejowls"

The former Louis Vuitton creative director was met with compliments from friends in the comments section. "Marc!!!!! You look fabulous!!!" Lisa Rinna responded. "Sharp as a razor," wrote Younger actress Debi Mazar. "Fab fab fab," commented legendary club kid James St. James. RuPaul's Drag Race season 6 winner Bianca Del Rio responded with a series of heart and fire emojis.

Jacobs previously said he wouldn't rule out plastic surgery in 2010. "I look at Tom [Ford] and he looks great," he told GQ. "Whatever he's doing works for him. And I don't know if he does anything, but I'm not opposed. Whatever makes me feel good, I want more of."

He previously had to have work done on his nose following a run-in with a glass door, admitting of his post-op face, "I thought, this is so hot."

The Disconnect actor opened up last year about how lockdown and the COVID-19 pandemic encouraged him to be "unashamed" to be himself as he launched his YouTube beauty vlog.