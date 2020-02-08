Amazon Shoppers Say This $35 Sweater Dress Is Perfect for Any Occasion

Image zoom

While you may be tempted to only wear comfy joggers or cozy sweaters during the cold and dreary days of winter, there are unfortunately certain occasions where you absolutely must dress up. Instead of freezing in your lightweight summer dresses and jumpsuits, Amazon shoppers suggest checking out the Mansy Faux-Wrap Sweater Dress — which they say is the ultimate trifecta of cute, comfortable, and warm.

The thick knit dress is made from a super soft material and features a flattering faux-wrap silhouette that will hug your body without feeling clingy or restrictive. Customers love that the style hits in the middle of the thigh and features an adjustable neckline so you can decide how much cleavage you want to show.

Shoppers are also fans of how easily the style can be dressed up or down with the right accessories, making it the perfect dress to wear from work to the weekend. But their favorite part seems to be how accessible the price is. While the high-quality dress may look expensive, it actually ranges in price from $20 to $35, making it quite the steal.

“This sweater dress is perfect for any winter party,” wrote one reviewer. “I have worn it twice — once to a fundraiser and once to my weekend job (restaurant hostess) — and I got stopped in both places by at least five women complimenting my outfit. This is a seriously good deal for a really cute dress. I did it with heels both times, but you could even dress it down with some boots and tights.”

“I loved everything about this sweater dress,” said another. “Fabulous color, great workmanship and thick knit feel and it fits better than I expected. The hem rests about three inches above my knees, and I’ll be wearing it with tights or slim-fit pants and ankle boots, etc. You can cover up or reveal as much as you wish or don’t wish — this is a classic piece.”

Available in nine gorgeous colors, choosing a favorite may be difficult. But since the popular sweater dress is so affordable, you thankfully won’t break the bank if you decide to buy more than one option at a time.

