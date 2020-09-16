The Classic Handbag Brand Gigi Hadid and Reese Witherspoon Love Is Up to 70% Off

When New York City-based handbag designers Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel hit the scene with their sleek and streamlined leather handbag label Mansur Gavriel back in 2014, the fashion set couldn’t get their hands on the brand’s designs fast enough. Now, flash forward to today and Mansur Gavriel’s timeless accessories have proven to be just that. In the market for a new piece of arm candy? There’s never been a better time to scoop up one of Mansur Gavriel’s classic handbags than now — especially when you can do so for up to 70 percent off.

Image zoom Mansur Gavriel/Instagram

Right now during the Mansur Gavriel End-of-Summer Sale, shoppers can snag some of the brand’s most iconic handbag silhouettes, footwear styles, and ready-to-wear pieces at a fraction of their original cost. With savings of up to 70 percent, this is the time to treat yourself. But we do suggest adding your favorites to your shopping cart ASAP — with a celebrity following that boasts Hollywood A-listers like Reese Witherspoon, Gigi Hadid, and Solange Knowles, it’s no surprise that styles are already selling out.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Whether you’re looking for a gorgeous new work satchel like Mansur Gavriel’s elegant Sun Bag (on sale for $250 off) or one of the brand’s original and most popular styles, the Mini Bucket Bag (on sale for $200 off), scoring it for up to 70 percent off is a deal that doesn’t come around often. To help get your shopping cart going, we picked out five handbag styles on markdown that are sure to become staples in your wardrobe for seasons to come.

Scroll down to check out five of the coolest Mansur Gavriel handbags on sale during the brand’s End-of-Summer Sale and more must-have pieces before they’re gone.

Image zoom Mansur Gavriel

Buy It! Mansur Gavriel Mini Bucket Bag, $465 (orig. $665); mansurgavriel.com

Image zoom Mansur Gavriel

Buy It! Mansur Gavriel Sun Bag, $595 (orig. $845); mansurgavriel.com

Image zoom Mansur Gavriel

Buy It! Mansur Gavriel Protea Bag, $495 (orig. $795); mansurgavriel.com

Image zoom Mansur Gavriel

Buy It! Mansur Gavriel Oversized Tote, $485 (orig. $695); mansurgavriel.com

Image zoom Mansur Gavriel

Buy It! Mansur Gavriel Canvas Mini Circle Bucket Bag, $345 (orig. $495); mansurgavriel.com