Manolo Blahnik Is Collaborating with Birkenstock on a Luxe Collaboration — at Manolo Prices
Manolos are about to get a lot more comfortable.
Manolo Blahnik is teaming up with the Birkenstock on a collection of hybrid styles that will combine the opulent, high-fashion aesthetic of Manolos with the comfort and wearability of everyone's favorite summer sandal.
The collaboration began after designer Manolo Blahnik, the founder of his eponymous shoe label, was photographed alongside his niece, the Kristina Blahnik (the CEO of the company) for the Birkenstock spring 2020 campaign. The photoshoot that took place in Manolo Blahnik's first store on Old Church Street in London, marked the start of a relationship between the two beloved footwear brands.
The Spanish fashion designer was delighted to team up with Birkenstock as he claimed he has been "in my wardrobe since the very beginning (of time!!)."
RELATED: Blake Lively Is 'Sorry' for Painting $1,000 Manolo Blahniks with Nail Polish: 'Worth It Tho?'
"I have loved and worn mine for many years," he said. "I am thrilled that we have been able to collaborate, fusing the Manolo Blahnik aesthetic with the everyday comfort of Birkenstocks is simply wonderful."
The new collection of Manolo Blahnik for Birkenstock will include three different versions of Birkenstock's Arizona sandals, and Boston clogs designed in fuchsia or blue velvet as well as smooth black leather. The footwear line's buckle trademarks are also embellished with Manolo Blahnik's unique crystal stones, serving playful glamor.
RELATED: Rihanna's Latest Work: An All-Denim Shoe Line with Manolo Blahnik!Rihanna's Latest Work: An All-Denim Shoe Line with Manolo Blahnik!
It's safe to say that the brand also still maintains its royal blue buckle design to be featured in the new collection, the same signature that Carrie Bradshaw famously wore in the scene when she married her longtime love interest character, Mr. Big, in Sex and The City. The shoes popped up again in the SATC reboot, And Just Like That.
Prices for the new product will range from $750 to $810, with its first release is set to be unveiled at 1774.com, manoloblahnik.com, and all Manolo Blahnik retail locations worldwide from March 24th, 2022.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.
However, if you miss the chance for the line's debut drop, you could still get to the shop the collection from its second release, which will be held in June 2022.