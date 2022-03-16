Manolo Blahnik Is Collaborating with Birkenstock on a Luxe Collaboration — at Manolo Prices

Famed footwear designer Manolo Blahnik said he's "thrilled" about the partnership, adding, "Fusing the Manolo Blahnik aesthetic with the everyday comfort of Birkenstocks is simply wonderful!”

Manolos are about to get a lot more comfortable.

Manolo Blahnik is teaming up with the Birkenstock on a collection of hybrid styles that will combine the opulent, high-fashion aesthetic of Manolos with the comfort and wearability of everyone's favorite summer sandal.

The collaboration began after designer Manolo Blahnik, the founder of his eponymous shoe label, was photographed alongside his niece, the Kristina Blahnik (the CEO of the company) for the Birkenstock spring 2020 campaign. The photoshoot that took place in Manolo Blahnik's first store on Old Church Street in London, marked the start of a relationship between the two beloved footwear brands.

The Spanish fashion designer was delighted to team up with Birkenstock as he claimed he has been "in my wardrobe since the very beginning (of time!!)."

Birkenstock x Manolo Blahnik Credit: Birkenstock x Manolo Blahnik

"I have loved and worn mine for many years," he said. "I am thrilled that we have been able to collaborate, fusing the Manolo Blahnik aesthetic with the everyday comfort of Birkenstocks is simply wonderful."

The new collection of Manolo Blahnik for Birkenstock will include three different versions of Birkenstock's Arizona sandals, and Boston clogs designed in fuchsia or blue velvet as well as smooth black leather. The footwear line's buckle trademarks are also embellished with Manolo Blahnik's unique crystal stones, serving playful glamor.

Birkenstock x Manolo Blahnik Credit: Birkenstock x Manolo Blahnik

It's safe to say that the brand also still maintains its royal blue buckle design to be featured in the new collection, the same signature that Carrie Bradshaw famously wore in the scene when she married her longtime love interest character, Mr. Big, in Sex and The City. The shoes popped up again in the SATC reboot, And Just Like That.

Mario Cantone, Sarah Jessica Parker and Willie Garson are seen filming "And Just Like That..." the follow up series to "Sex and the City" on July 23, 2021 in New York City. Mario Cantone, Sarah Jessica Parker and Willie Garson filming "And Just Like That..." in July | Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Prices for the new product will range from $750 to $810, with its first release is set to be unveiled at 1774.com, manoloblahnik.com, and all Manolo Blahnik retail locations worldwide from March 24th, 2022.

