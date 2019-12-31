YouTube Beauty Guru Manny MUA Denies Dating James Charles: 'We Have Not Hooked Up'

Popular YouTube beauty guru Manny Gutierrez (known on social media as Manny MUA) is shutting down rumors that he’s in a relationship with fellow influencer James Charles.

In a new YouTube video, Gutierrez, 28, addressed rumors that have “floated around about me for years” and set the record straight on whether or not he and Charles, 20, are dating.

“I don’t know what prompted the idea that me and James are anything more than just friends. I can assure you you guys that me and James are not f—ing, we are not dating, we are not together, we are not any item in any way, shape or form,” Gutierrez said in the video.

He added: “We are friends. We have not hooked up. We are just not each other’s type.”

Both YouTubers have both made progressive strides in the beauty industry over the years — Charles was named CoverGirl’s first male brand ambassador in 2016, and just a few months later, Gutierrez became the first male to star in a Maybelline campaign.

But Charles has also dealt with his fair share of internet drama within the past year.

In a lengthy video (that has since been deleted), beauty guru Tati Westbrook accused Charles of betraying and spreading lies about her, making negative comments about other beauty influencers and allegedly sexually harassing straight men. Quickly after Westbrook’s tell-all, Charles lost nearly 3 million subscribers, dropping 16.5 million subscribers to 13.8 million in just three days, with critics keeping the hashtag #JamesCharlesIsCancelled trending on social media. Charles has since regained nearly all his subscribers.

Charles fired back at Westbrook’s video in a more in-depth video of his own titled “No More Lies,” which has gained over 48 million views since it was first posted in May.

He began by saying, “Before I say anything at all, in this video I want to make it very very clear that everything I said in that video in regards to my sentiments towards Tati and my apology, I stand behind one hundred percent.”

He addressed Westbrook’s claims that he had a habit of sexually harassing straight men, saying, “I have never and would never and will never use my fame, money or power to manipulate or get any sexual actions from a guy. That is disgusting. It is not me and the fact that Tati brought this up blows my mind.”

Shortly after Charles posted his own tell-all video, Westbrook explained that she was ready to move on from the drama — and urged her fans to do the same.

“I have been in contact with James Charles through an intermediary over the last week, and we believe that it is the best interest of our community, our viewers and our own mental health to put this matter to a rest,” she began the lengthy note she shared on Twitter. “For that reason, I will not be making any further public comments and I hope and pray that no one else will make anymore hurtful statements on my behalf.”