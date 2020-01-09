Amazon Shoppers Say This $19 Bodysuit Will 'Make You Look Like a Million Bucks' — and It Comes in 29 Colors

Image zoom

A good bodysuit (or three) is a must-have wardrobe staple. Gone are the days of attempting to tuck your shirt into high-waisted pants — a bodysuit is all you need to achieve that sleek, put-together look. If you’re wary of bodysuits or assume they’ll be uncomfortable due to their swimsuit-like design, we get it. But fortunately, Amazon shoppers have found a bodysuit that they say is not only super comfy, but flattering, too — so much so that it’ll “make you look like a million bucks.”

The MANGOPOP Plunge Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit is Amazon’s number two best-selling bodysuit (following a turtleneck version from the same brand), thanks to hundreds of shoppers who say the fit is “perfect.” The bodysuit features a deep v-neck, ruched detailing on one side, and a snap closure in the gusset area. Made from 95 percent breathable cotton, it comes in 29 colorways (including black and other neutrals, bold colors, and fun animal prints) andranges in size from extra small to double XL.

I can personally attest to how great the bodysuit is — I purchased it as part of a last-minute New Year’s Eve outfit (along with this popular metallic pleated skirt!) and agree with shoppers that it’s stretchy, fits like a glove, and “forgiving” in all the right places. The material is thick enough that it’s not flimsy or see-through, but rather “nice and snug, similar to a pair of leggings,”as one reviewer put it. I purchased a medium and would say it runs extremely true to size, as do 81 percent of Amazon customers.

And if you don’t want something as low cut, the brand makes several other bodysuits with various necklines, including crew neck, scoop neck, square neck, mock neck, and more. Plus, short-sleeve options are also available.

If you’ve been considering adding a bodysuit to your wardrobe but aren’t sure where to look, the MANGOPOP Plunge Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit from Amazon is definitely a great start.