Sophie Turner, Kate Bosworth, and More Celebs Love This Affordable Fashion Line — and You Can Now Shop It at Macy’s

When Hollywood’s most stylish stars step out in affordable, real people-priced fashion, we can’t help but get excited. That’s why we’re freaking out (in a good way!) over Mango’s newest collection launch at Macy’s. Not only is it the first time that the ultra-chic brand has been sold through Macy’s, but stars such as Kate Bosworth, Sophie Turner, and more celebs have already been spotted in the collection —and we can’t wait to get our hands on their looks.

Just this past week, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner was spotted out and about with husband Joe Jonas in New York City rocking a cute pair of Mango denim overalls. Kate Bosworth was also seen in New York City last week wearing a trendy burnt orange tie-dye midi dress from the brand. Both stars looked so chic, you would never guess that both of their looks only cost $80! Yes, you read that correctly —both Kate’s tie-dye dress and Sophie’s denim overalls are each just $80. It’s practically a steal compared to the ultra-pricey designer styles the stars are normally seen wearing on the red carpet.

While Sophie’s exact denim overalls aren’t available at Macy’s just yet, there are tons of other amazing denim styles to choose from, including a cute chambray jumpsuit for the same price. You can, however, shop Kate’s exact tie-dye dress — and more trendy tie-dye maxis and midis — all for under $130!

So if you’re looking to scoop up these star’s super affordable and trendy Mango looks, we suggest heading over to Macy’s before they’re gone.

Get the Look: Kate Bosworth

Buy It! Mango Tie-Dye Print Dress, $79.99; macys.com

Buy It! Mango Tie-Dye Print Dress, $119.99; macys.com

Buy It! Mango Tie-Dye Print Dress, $129.99; macys.com

Buy It! Mango Long Asymmetric Dress, $129.99; macys.com

Get the Look: Sophie Turner

Image zoom DIGGZY / SplashNews.com

Buy It! Mango Denim Style Jumpsuit, $79.99; macys.com

Buy It! Mango Crop Flare Jeans, $59.99; macys.com

Buy It! Mango Flared Jeans Flare, $59.99; macys.com