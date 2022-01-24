"His runway shows were the most legendary and iconic runway shows ever," Kim Kardashian told PEOPLE in 2019. Here, Mugler poses during the finale of a January 1999 show.

Many in the fashion world would most recall his 1995 haute couture show, held for the label's 20th anniversary at the Cirque D'Hiver in Paris. Models including Naomi Campbell, Jerry Hall and Kate Moss walked the runway, along with actress and muse Tippi Hedren in a dress inspired by her role in The Birds. A performance by James Brown ended the show.

Model Violeta Sanchez, who was among the models who showcased 300 stunning looks, called it "the Woodstock of fashion" to the New York Times.

In 2002, Mugler retired from fashion, though revived his brand as Mugler in 2010, with Nicola Formichetti at the helm.