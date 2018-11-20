Mandy Moore was a blushing and bronzed bride when she married Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate backyard ceremony on Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles and Moore stuck to her signature glowing beauty look for the big day, thanks to the help of celebrity airbrush artist, Kyna Treacy of Kini Glow.

Treacy, who also recently tanned Emily Blunt, tells PEOPLE that Moore wanted a “natural” look.

“I lightly layered two coats so that her tan looks natural and lasts for over the week of her celebrations,” Treacy tells PEOPLE.

She created a solution that was one-quarter of Norvell Venetian Sunless Solution and three-quarters of Norvell Venetian ONE Sunless Solution. She then left it on for two hours before rinsing.

Moore’s sun-kissed glow matched her first look, a pink polka dot tiered Rodarte wedding gown with matching pale pink veil, crystal-embellished pumps and small drop earrings.

Moore’s stylist Cristina Ehrlich posted a close-up shot of the details of the dress, which shows the craftsmanship behind Kate and Laura Mulleavy’s Rodarte design.

As for the rest of her beauty look, she wore light pink eyeshadow and accessorized her loose waves with pink flowers throughout her hair.

According to Treacy, Moore wanted to be extra-bronze to match her second look of the night (a plunging black dress with side cutouts).

Moore and Goldsmith were joined by friends Minka Kelly, Wilmer Valderrama, Cupcake and Cashmere’s Emily Schuman and sisters makeup artist Jenn Streicher and hairstylist Ashley Streicher to name a few.

Kelly shared an Instagram of the couple walking down the aisle writing, “The most pure and poetic expression of love in a day there ever was,” Kelly wrote alongside several photos of the smiling newlyweds. “Magic ✨”

Jenn Streicher shared a series of photos of the actress writing, “Yesterday was pretty magical. I laughed, I cried and I danced real hard. @mandymooremm ❤️ @taylordawesgoldsmith.”