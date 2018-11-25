Mandy Moore had a high-fashion accessory as she engaged in some retail therapy — her wedding ring!

The This Is Us star, who tied the knot with Taylor Goldsmith, 33, on Nov. 18, dressed casually for her Los Angeles shopping excursion in blue jeans, a cozy grey sweater, patterned sneakers and chic shades. Her red headband matched her red lipstick as she carried a Diptyque shopping bag.

Most noticeably, her shiny wedding ring stood out on her left hand.

In InStyle’s April issue, Moore, 34, said of her engagement ring, “Taylor went to one of my favorite jewelers, Irene Neuwirth, and picked out every detail that he thought I’d like, from the round, faceted stone to the rose gold band. It is so me.”

Moore’s latest major fashion statement was her pink Rodarte wedding dress, which featured a tiered design. A source told PEOPLE that Moore and Goldsmith wed in the bride’s backyard in Pasadena, California, as 50 guests looked on.

“The ceremony started right after sunset,” the source said. “It was boho chic and very romantic. There were a lot of pink decor, flower arrangements and candles.”

At Fig House, the couple toasted the nuptials with a reception that Minka Kelly, Moore’s This Is Us costar Chrissy Metz and Moore’s ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama attended.

On Sunday, a week after the wedding, Moore and Goldsmith seemed to be enjoying their married life routine as they baked raspberry thumbprint cookies and chocolate chip cookies together.

Taylor Goldsmith Mandy Moore/Instagram

“We are essentially on The Great British Bake Off now,” Moore said on her Instagram Story as Goldsmith attempted a British accent.

When Goldsmith took a bite into a cookie, Moore asked, “So maybe I wouldn’t get a Hollywood Handshake for presentation — flavor?”

“Flavor, consistency, texture,” Goldsmith opined.