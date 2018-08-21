Mandy Moore Says Her Wedding Day — and Dress — Will Be ‘Non-Traditional’

Brides-to-be take note: Mandy Moore isn’t stressing her upcoming nuptials to fiancé Taylor Goldsmith. The This Is Us actress says that when it comes to the couple’s special day, she’s confident “it will just end up unfolding the way it’s supposed to.” And there’s one major detail she still hasn’t made a decision about: her wedding gown.

“I don’t know what it’s going to be quite yet,” Moore, 34, tells PEOPLE. “I never really had these grand ideas of what that day would look like. I need to get to the point where I can decide on something.”

Although she hasn’t settled on the perfect design just yet, the actress is sure about one thing — her dress will be anything but traditional.

“I’m kind of confident that it’s not going to be the stereotypical white wedding dress, because it just doesn’t feel the most me,” she says.

Moore continues, “It’s going to probably be a little bit more non-traditional. I think the whole day will sort of feel a little bit more non-traditional, so the dress will sort of follow suit. I kind of want to feel like the best version of myself.”

Moore dated Goldsmith for two years before the couple became engaged in September 2017. In January, the two moved into their Pasadena, Calif., home together, a milestone the Garnier spokeswoman opened up about when promoting the brand’s Rinse, Recycle, Repeat campaign with DoSomething.org.

“It doesn’t feel real coming home at the end of the day and waking up in the morning like, ‘Wow, I live here?!’” she said at the time.

And given that the two already live together, Moore admits that once they do tie the knot, she doesn’t think their relationship will feel much different.

“I am excited just to be married. I don’t think our lives are going to change all that much, but I am excited just to be able to say like husband and wife,” Moore says. “It’s like, we already live together, I don’t know how different everything is going to feel. But it will be fun to have a party and celebrate.”

The star told reporters last fall that she didn’t intend to make her wedding a huge, lavish event. “I don’t think I’m going to have a big, old affair. [I] think it will be small and quiet and private,” Moore said.

“This is my second go-round,” Moore, who divorced rocker Ryan Adams in June 2016, previously explained to PEOPLE. “I feel like I eloped before and I think I’ll probably keep it very small again. I’ve never been the girl that wanted to wear a white dress. No judgement, but it’s not for me. I think it’ll be just as small with family and friends. No bridal magazines for me.”

— with reporting by Jackie Fields