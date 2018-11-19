All About Mandy Moore's 'Non-Traditional' Pink Wedding Dress

Mandy Moore’s wedding gown was anything but traditional.

The This Is Us actress, 34, married Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith, 32, in an intimate backyard ceremony in front of close friends and family Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles wearing a pastel pink Rodarte gown.

Moore’s close friend and makeup artist Jenn Streicher shared a since-deleted photo of the actress’ romantic look on Instagram before the ceremony, captioning the stunning shot, “Yesterday was pretty magical. I laughed, I cried and I danced real hard. @mandymooremm ❤️ @taylordawesgoldsmith.”

The mock neck gown features a beautiful tulle tiered skirt with pretty pink flowers cinched at her waistline. Moore completed the look with a matching pale pink veil, crystal-embellished pumps and small drop earrings.

According to E! News, the nuptials took place in front of family and close friends Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles, with a source revealing that the ceremony was “an intimate backyard wedding at Mandy’s home that started just after sundown.”

The source added that the look of the wedding was “very boho,” with “rugs on the floor surrounding the altar” and feathery flower arrangements.

Moore previously told PEOPLE in August 2018 that she had yet to figure out what her wedding gown would be, but she did know it wouldn’t be a classic white dress.

“I’m kind of confident that it’s not going to be the stereotypical white wedding dress, because it just doesn’t feel the most me,” she said.

She added, “It’s going to probably be a little bit more non-traditional. I think the whole day will sort of feel a little bit more non-traditional, so the dress will sort of follow suit. I kind of want to feel like the best version of myself.”

For Moore’s first nuptials to singer Ryan Adams, whom she divorced in June 2016, she wore a lacy cream-colored tea-length dress and flat sandals.

“This is my second go-round,” Moore said. “I feel like I eloped before and I think I’ll probably keep it very small again. I’ve never been the girl that wanted to wear a white dress. No judgement, but it’s not for me. I think it’ll be just as small with family and friends. No bridal magazines for me.”