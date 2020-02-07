Mandy Moore Just Wore the Cutest Heart-Print Pajama Set, and You Can Shop It at Nordstrom

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty

If sexy lingerie isn’t your thing on Valentine’s Day, you may want to take a cue from Mandy Moore, who recently showed off her super cute heart-print pajamas on Instagram. In fact, Moore’s PJs look so cozy, we’re sure they’ll become a regular in your bedtime rotation far beyond February 14.

The This Is Us star is the epitome of style, beauty, and home decor #goals (seriously, her mid-century modern mansion is ridiculously beautiful), and now she’s giving us yet another reason to love her fashion sense. Not only is her adorable heart-print pajama set from the ultra cool fashion label The Great, but it’s also available at one of our all-time favorite department stores: Nordstrom.

If you keep tabs on celeb fashion, you’re likely already familiar with The Great. Founded by design duo Emily Current and Meritt Elliott — who are also behind the popular denim label Current/Elliott — The Great has been worn by the likes of Jessica Alba, Reese Witherspoon, and Arielle Charnas of Something Navy for years. So when we spotted Moore in the brand’s matching pajama set, we knew we needed it in our lives ASAP.

No matter what your plans are this Valentine’s Day, we suggest adding the festive cut edge top and lounge crop pants to your PJ collection — because according to Moore, wearing your heart on your pajamas is always in style. And that’s something we can get behind.

Buy It! The Great. The Cut Edge Tee, $95; nordstrom.com

Buy It! The Great. The Lounge Crop Pajama Pants, $120; nordstrom.com