Mandy Moore's 'Monday AM Work Attire' Featured the Fuzziest Version of Hollywood's Favorite Sandal

Mandy Moore knows how to kick off a Monday morning back to work — with the coziest of cozy ensembles.
The actress and singer wasn't present at the 2022 Grammy Awards, and we're guessing that's because she had to be on set extra early to film the final season of NBC's This Is Us. (An early call time definitely warrants a casual outfit!) Before transforming into Rebecca Pearson, she posed for a mirror selfie in her dressing room in her very relatable "Monday AM work attire": an oversized teddy fleece jacket over a polka-dot waffle knit thermal top and coordinating lounge pants from The Great. x Eddie Bauer collection.
But it's her choice of footwear that has us especially excited. Moore completed her look with an extra-cozy version of the Birkenstock Arizona sandals that practically everyone in Hollywood wears.
The entire iconic silhouette is adorned with supremely plush genuine shearling. Like all Birkenstocks, they also feature the brand's signature cork footbed, just covered in the teddy-like material for added cushioning and warmth — this makes them a great transitional sandal as we go from spring to summer.
It's safe to say this is a pretty rare Birkenstock, as celebrities are most often spotted wearing a pair of the original big buckle suede slides. Some of the recent famous feet they've graced include those of Kristen Bell, Lucy Hale, Kendall Jenner, and Gigi Hadid. Kaia Gerber and Reese Witherspoon also own some of the brand's other styles that are lined with plush shearling. But Moore's Arizona sandals take the fuzziness one step further.
The fuzzy slides actually remind us more of a slipper than your regular ol' sandal, so you can wear them basically everywhere — which is why you should consider shelling out $180 for a pair. While you might not be heading to a set like Moore, we imagine you'll be wearing these shearling Birks while working from home, walking the dog, grocery shopping, and everything else that calls for a comfy slip-on shoe.
The shearling Birkenstocks are available in the eggshell hue Moore wore, along with pretty pink, baby blue, and black. We've also tracked down a few more inexpensive shearling options, including these black Birks that are $30 off for just a few more hours from Rue La La. (The deal ends on Tuesday, April 5 at 11 a.m. ET.)
With spring temperatures creeping in, we've had classic Birkenstocks on the brain for the past few months, but now, we really want a fuzzy pair. Shop Moore's exact rare style, plus similar shearling options, below.
