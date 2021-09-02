Mandy Moore Shares Her Clean Beauty Must-Haves for a '5-Minute Face'

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The actress and new mom shares her favorite items for a quick beauty look

Mandy Moore is finding joy in the little things... like a quick makeup routine using clean beauty brands!

Earlier this week, the actress — who welcomed her first child, son August Harrison, with husband Taylor Goldsmith in February — shared her "current favs" and posted a photo of the "5 minute face" she can create with them on her Instagram Story. "All I have time for these days," she wrote.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Her must-have products? PYT Beauty The Upcycle Eyeshadow Palette in Cool Crew Nude ($18; amazon.com), Saie Slip Tint Dewy Tinted Moisturizer ($32; sephora.com), Merit Beauty Tinted Lip Oils ($24 each; meritbeauty.com), Kosas Air Brow ($22; kosas.com), Jamie Makeup The Blighlighter ($34; jamiemakeup.com), a Beauty Counter bullet and an Ilia compact.

"Other things sparking joy these days....clean beauty!!!" the This Is Us star captioned her Instagram Story.

Mandy Moore Credit: Mandy Moore/Instagram

Earlier this year at the start of summer, Moore gave herself another self-care beauty moment, when she dyed her own hair blonde (thanks to a little help from her favorite Garnier Nutrisse hair products and tips from her trusted celebrity hairstylist Nikki Lee).

"I've been longing for some much needed change," Moore told PEOPLE in May. "It really felt like now was the perfect time to do something different, with the world seemingly opening back up again... normal feels like it's really right around the corner."