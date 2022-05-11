Mandy Moore Carried This Totally Sensible Tote Bag from an Oprah-Approved Brand Around NYC
Mandy Moore knows a thing or two about packing in style. Earlier this week, the This is Us star, 38, traveled to New York City for a quick whirlwind of events, including visiting the SiriusXM Studios, singing on the Today Show, and appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. So, of course, she came prepared with a bag that can carry everything she needs.
She was photographed on May 9 wearing a flowy olive green midi dress under a long beige coat with backless heels and carrying not one, but two bags. Along with the ruched leather bag slung over her shoulder, Moore also held a monogrammed Cabana canvas tote from Paravel.
We also spotted the bag later on her Instagram Stories. Although she posted about deciding what to wear for The Tonight Show, we couldn't help but notice the Paravel tote perched on the bench below the outfit options hanging on the rack.
Paravel is known for its high-quality, sustainability-crafted travel goods. The Cabana Tote is made from the company's ecocraft canvas, an Oeko-Tex Standard 100-approved material that combines natural cotton fibers with thread made from recycled plastic water bottles. The exterior is finished with a protective silicone coating, which, according to the brand, is "stronger and gentler on the environment" and makes it completely spill-proof.
No, seriously. There's a video of red wine being dumped on the bag and wiped completely clean — no marks or stains left behind. Add to the fact that it features a few genius design details, like a top-zip closure to keep all your items safely stowed along with a removable strap that can be adjusted to carry it as a crossbody, and it's safe to say the Cabana Tote is a travel must-have.
Buy It! Paravel Medium Cabana Tote in Shandy, $175; tourparavel.com
For a day full of events, it seems very practical that Moore carried the eco-friendly canvas tote bag around NYC. The bag would also be great for lugging things to backyard barbecues, overnight stays, trips to the beach, and days jam-packed with events like hers.
It's no wonder why celebs have been turning to Paravel bags for traveling. Oprah included its packable tote bag that folds neatly into a pouch on her list of Favorite Things in 2018, and Kourtney Kardashian gifted Paravel duffel bags to her friends as part of her summer present that featured her favorite in-flight and destination essentials.
Moore owns the medium tote with contrasting yellow and green stripes, which is big enough to fit a laptop, cosmetics case, a change of clothes, and other loose essentials. Her bag is also embroidered with her initials on the front — a small personalized touch that we adore.
Scroll down to add the Paravel Cabana Tote to your cart before warm weather is here.
Buy It! Paravel Medium Cabana Tote in Paloma, $175; tourparavel.com
Buy It! Paravel Medium Cabana Tote in Domino Black, $175; tourparavel.com
Buy It! Paravel Medium Cabana Tote in Marlin, $175; tourparavel.com
