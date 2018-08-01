Mandy Moore does not consider herself a fashion muse, but the multi-hyphenate star has been influencing fans with her style choices since the early aughts. (Never forget her pop star days!) Fast forward to 2018, and Moore’s sitting front row at Paris Couture Fashion Week and commanding the red carpet as she promotes her hit, Emmy-nominated show This Is Us. The 34-year-old isn’t only having a moment, she’s in the middle of a Moorenaissance and shows no signs of slowing down.

Her latest gig? Teaming up with Fossil as one of their new celebrity ambassadors alongside Riverdale‘s KJ Apa.

Moore’s sleek, low-key approach to accessorizing and love for the Fossil brand made her partnership with the company a no-brainer. “I was really honored that they wanted me to join the family. They are such an iconic brand and I really love the messaging behind a lot of their campaigns — especially this one in particular, which is really about celebrating creativity, authenticity, and optimism,” she tells PEOPLE exclusively, adding, “I kind of feel like it’s very much in mind with my personality and style.”

While she loves the polished vibe a watch gives any outfit (shop the styles she’s wearing in the campaign here and here), Moore confesses that she’s not a huge jewelry person.

“It’s funny because I obviously love jewelry, and I have a job that lets me wear a lot it, but in my down time, I wear a little bit,” the star says.

She also never considered herself to be an engagement ring kind of girl, until Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith proposed to the This Is Us actress with a custom Irene Neuwirth ring.

“I would say my most meaningful piece [of jewelry] is my engagement ring. That’s something that I try to wear every day. I don’t wear it to work or anything obviously, but it’s something I never really thought that I would want,” Moore tells PEOPLE.

Goldsmith and Neuwirth customized the ring featuring a gorgeous, round flat diamond on a rose gold band.

“My fiancé kind of ignored my, ‘Oh it’s fine. I don’t really need anything; we can just get married and have wedding bands. I don’t need an engagement ring.’ He kindly ignored me and went out and made this gorgeous ring that I just felt was indicative of my style and it’s all very much in mind with who I am and how I try to carry myself in the world,” she shared. “It wasn’t like this ostentatious giant jewelry, it’s something that has a lot of meaning and I love it.”