Mandy Moore's Adorable Marigold Sweatshirt Is Only $35 at Nordstrom — and It's Selling Out Fast

We love Mandy Moore for so many reasons, one of those being her sense of style. From glamorous red carpet looks to adorable off-duty ensembles, Mandy Moore is a celebrity who we always turn to for outfit inspo — especially when she wears something ridiculously cute and comfortable like this French terry sweatshirt from the cool-girl (and insanely affordable) brand, Lou & Grey.

Mandy took to Instagram to show off a glowy selfie writing “The color matches my mood” and we couldn’t help but find ourselves wanting a marigold sweatshirt, too. Luckily, her Lou & Grey top is available at Nordstrom — and the already-affordable sweatshirt is on sale for $35 during the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale (originally $60)! So if you’re looking to boost your mood with a bright and gorgeous hue, this top is a must-have — but it’s selling out fast. Not only do we love the happy color, but the French terry cloth material makes this the perfect piece for spring. And it’s insanely soft so you’ll seriously never want to take it off.

Mandy Moore/Instagram

Plus, it’s incredibly versatile. You can wear it with everything from jeans to skirts to shorts or even pair it with leggings when headed to the gym or brunch. The possibilities are endless but we know one thing: you’ll be sure to shine like Mandy all spring long.

Buy It! Lou & Grey Marc Loop Terry Sweatshirt, $35.70 (orig. $59.50); nordstrom.com