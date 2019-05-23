Mandy Moore's Adorable Marigold Sweatshirt Is Only $35 at Nordstrom — and It's Selling Out Fast

You’re going to want to buy this ASAP.

By
Kami Phillips
May 23, 2019 10:50 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

We love Mandy Moore for so many reasons, one of those being her sense of style. From glamorous red carpet looks to adorable off-duty ensembles, Mandy Moore is a celebrity who we always turn to for outfit inspo — especially when she wears something ridiculously cute and comfortable like this French terry sweatshirt from the cool-girl (and insanely affordable) brand, Lou & Grey.

Mandy took to Instagram to show off a glowy selfie writing “The color matches my mood” and we couldn’t help but find ourselves wanting a marigold sweatshirt, too. Luckily, her Lou & Grey top is available at Nordstrom — and the already-affordable sweatshirt is on sale for $35 during the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale (originally $60)! So if you’re looking to boost your mood with a bright and gorgeous hue, this top is a must-have — but it’s selling out fast. Not only do we love the happy color, but the French terry cloth material makes this the perfect piece for spring. And it’s insanely soft so you’ll seriously never want to take it off.

Mandy Moore/Instagram

Plus, it’s incredibly versatile. You can wear it with everything from jeans to skirts to shorts or even pair it with leggings when headed to the gym or brunch. The possibilities are endless but we know one thing: you’ll be sure to shine like Mandy all spring long.

Buy It! Lou & Grey Marc Loop Terry Sweatshirt, $35.70 (orig. $59.50); nordstrom.com

You May Like

Advertisement
Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.