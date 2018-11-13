Mandy Moore Partners with Garnier and UNICEF to Help You Look and Feel Good This Holiday Season

Courtesy Garnier

For Mandy Moore, being the face of a beauty brand is about so much more than having thousands of products at her disposal. The actress is celebrating a year as a Garnier spokeswoman by giving back in a big way — and teaming with the brand and UNICEF to raise funds for children.

“When I first met with Garnier, it was really important to me to understand what they stood for on a deeper level. Their philosophy specifically puts importance on caring for yourself and caring for the planet and the people around you. That was something that resonated with me,” Moore tells People.

Fast forward to this holiday season, and Moore is using her star power to raise awareness for UNICEF’s disaster relief initiatives.

“It’s obviously tremendously humbling to be a part of any beauty campaign, but I also recognize that my voice can add visibility to causes and organizations like this that I believe need amplification,” Moore says.

As part of Garnier’s partnership with UNICEF USA, the beauty brand has already donated $1.3 million in 2017, and has committed to donate $2.22 million in 2018. And now they are creating ways for its customers to make an impact as well.

From now until December 31, $1 from the purchase of Garnier Whole Blends Holiday Kits will benefit the organization, with a minimum guaranteed donation of $300,000.

The Coconut Cocoa, Honey Treasures (Moore’s go-to) and Maple Remedy kits are available in Walmart stores and on walmart.com for $9.88.

Proceeds from sales will support UNICEF’s emergency work, including supplying children with their School-in-a-Box kit, which provides locally developed curriculum, pencils in more to encourage uninterrupted education.

“I think all of us just really have this responsibility to be aware of what’s going on in the world around us and to educated ourselves on how we can help, and how we can be a part of it now more than ever,” says Moore.