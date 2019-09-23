Mandy Moore Wore the Prettiest Rosy Nude Lipstick to the Emmys — and It’s $18 on Amazon

Image zoom Amazon; Kevin Mazur/Getty

There were tons of fabulous outfits at the Emmys last night, from Zendaya’s emerald green gown to Emilia Clarke’s plunging Valentino look, and it’s no surprise that Mandy Moore was one of the head-to-toe standouts. The This Is Us star wowed in a custom color-block Brandon Maxwell look and served glamorous, old Hollywood vibes with her hair and makeup. While we don’t all have access to celeb stylists, fortunately some of the products used in Moore’s beauty look are available on Amazon — and start as low as $18.

Image zoom VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

Makeup artist Jenn Streicher used tons of products from Lorac to create the actress’ glowing skin, smokey eye and nude lip. “American glamour was the phrase we kept referring to for hair and makeup inspiration — think Cindy Crawford in the ‘90s Pepsi commercial,” Streicher said in a statement. Moore’s rosy nude lip was created using Lorac’s Alter Ego Lipstick in Duchess ($18; amazon.com), which is a highly-pigmented matte lipstick made with nourishing ingredients like acai berry, pomegranate, grape seed extract, and vitamins C and E.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Lorac Alter Ego Lipstick, $18; amazon.com

As for her shimmery brown eye, a few palettes were involved, including the Lorac Pro Matte Eyeshadow Palette ($25; amazon.com) and Lorac LA Experience Eye & Cheek Palette, plus a glittery, creme eyeshadow to top it all off.

What’s even more amazing? Moore’s makeup seemed to hold up just fine during the super warm evening (it was just shy of 100 degrees!), thanks to the Lorac POREfection Baked Perfecting Powder ($33; amazon.com) that gave her a flawless, matte finish. “I’m feeling amazing — [and] a little sweaty,” Moore shared on the red carpet. “I don’t think people realize it’s 95 degrees and everyone is schvitzing and trying to look glamorous!”

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Lorac Pro Matte Eyeshadow Palette, $25; amazon.com; Lorac POREfection Baking Perfecting Powder, $33; amazon.com

Well, we can only hope to look as good as Moore does in sweltering heat. Shop more of the products that helped create her look below, and check out Lorac’s full offering on Amazon here — including its “legendary” eyeshadow kit ($44; amazon.com), which has over 1,000 reviews.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Lorac Pro Contour Palette & Contour Brush, $45; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Lorac Front of the Line Pro Eye Pencil, $20; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Lorac Sheer Porefection Foundation, $34; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Lorac Color Source Buildable Blush, $22; amazon.com