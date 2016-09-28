You’ve never seen Mandy Moore like this before! The This Is Us actress stepped out with a headful of glorious curls in N.Y.C. on Tuesday, and we’ve got the exclusive scoop on the star’s gorgeous look from celebrity hairstylist Ted Gibson.

With a desire for a “romantic look,” Gibson decided to reference two actresses with iconic ringlets: Jennifer Beals — and Jennifer Grey of Dirty Dancing and Flashdance fame. “There’s all this kind of hair during that period that’s really kind of timely right now,” he tells PeopleStyle.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Another influence, the Big Apple itself. “I said [to Moore], ‘you’re in the fashion capital of the world. Let’s do something really fashionable!'” Then he two got down to transforming her naturally straight strands.

RELATED VIDEO: How It’s Done: Glamorous, Beachy Waves

To create the throwback style, Gibson prepped the star’s strands using products from his own haircare line, Starring. Before blowing out Moore’s hair, he sprayed in the Runway Ready Volume Mist on the scalp and then applied the Beautifullest Powerball Styler from mid-length to the ends.

Once dry, Gibson used a 1/4-inch curling iron all over her head, wrapping 1 1/2 sections of hair — from the scalp to the ends — all around the iron. His secret to her sexy curls, a marcel iron. “Normally, when you create a beach wave, you are just wrapping the hair around the iron, but this iron creates a full, rotational curl, giving that billowy softness to the hair.”

Each curl was directed towards the face to create a consistent look throughout. But Gibson insists the goal isn’t perfection. “You don’t want the style to look contrived because that’s how it looks modern. With that natural feel to it, it’s a nod to the women I mentioned before.”

What did Moore think of the look? She, along with hundreds of Instagram commenters, was happy with the style switch-up.

“When I brought this look up to her, she was like, ‘okay!’ but then she got a little nervous because she’s never had her hair like that before. But I said, ‘You have to trust me, says Gibson, adding, “at the end of the night, I [thanked her] for trusting me, because we took a risk. It’s not a beach wave, and people are either going to love it or hate it.'”

And he’s right — we loved it.

What do you think of Mandy’s curly do? Share below!