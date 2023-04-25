Mandy Moore Chops Off Her Locks — and Gets Bangs: 'Itching for a Hair Change'

Mandy Moore is switching up her look.

The This is Us alum posted to Instagram Monday, giving her 5.5 million followers a peek at a brand-new hairstyle.

In the six-part post, Moore starts with a pic of herself in the salon where it all happened, sporting a striped sweater dress, red lipstick and her new look: a shoulder-length bob with all-new bangs!

After showing the new 'do from the side, she followed the first picture with another featuring a model pout and crossed arms, then posed for a pic with the hairstylists that made it all possible.

Following the squad snap, she added a flick of the floor after the cut, to show off all the ends of her shorn hair, then added a quick car selfie before finishing the post with another picture with her hairstylist, Ashley Streicher.

More explained in the caption: "I've been itching for a hair change for a loooooong time and lucky for me, my sweetest @streicherhair was in town and fit me in."

The new look is notably different from her old hair, which formerly reached down past her shoulders and had no bangs at all, and which she often styled in a middle part or pulled back in a ponytail.

Fans in the comment section loved the new look. "​​It looks so incredible 😍," one fan wrote. "Love! Welcome to the bang club. Wait. That doesn't sound right 😂," joked another.

Moore's hair wasn't the only thing attracting fan attention, as one admirer even asked for her skin care routine after seeing the pics. "Do we know her skin care regimen cause gottaaamn!"

Mandy Moore/Instagram

Moore welcomed her second son in October of last year with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, frontman for the folk-rock band Dawes. She shared the milestone on Instagram.

Ozzie is here!" wrote Moore in the sweet birth announcement, which featured a carousel of black-and-white photos from the hospital.

"Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents)," she continued in the caption. "Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four!"

Baby Ozzie joins the couple's first son, big brother August "Gus" Harrison, 20 months.