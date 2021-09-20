Mandy Moore Arrives at 2021 Emmys in Glamorous Red Gown and Audrey Hepburn-Inspired Bangs

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The This Is Us actress stepped out for the awards show seven months after welcoming son, Gus

Mandy Moore got glamorous during her big night out at the 2021 Emmys.

Seven months after giving birth to son August "Gus" Harrison, Moore, 37, arrived at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards looking chic as ever in a crimson Carolina Herrera gown with spaghetti straps and a full tulle skirt, with Fernando Jorge earrings and ring. The This Is Us tied the color together with her lipstick by choosing a matching bright red shade.

She also debuted a new hairstyle at the award show — curtain bangs! "Our inspiration was this BEAUTIFUL red dress that was fresh off the runway," hairstylist Ashley Streicher said. "We decided to go a little Audrey Hepburn with it to keep it young and modern."

Mandy Moore Emmys BTS Credit: JENNA JONES

The pro gave the actress soft curls before pulling the hair into a mid-height ponytail, then added "Hepburn-inspired" faux curtain bangs, she explained in a release. Streicher used the T3 Lucea Flat Iron to create the perfect bend and Garnier's Flexible Control Anti-Humidity Aerosol Hair Spray to help her get a piece-y effect.

To give her ponytail a textured look, Streicher said, "I sprayed the ponytail with some Garnier Texture Tease Dry Touch Finishing Spray and brushed it out a little bit. Then I sprayed a bit of Garnier Fructis Style Flat Iron Perfector Straightening Mist into my hands and ran them through her ponytail. A few spritzes of Garnier Fructis Style Flexible Control Hairspray finished the look.

"Oh! Hello, bangs!" Streicher wrote alongside a clip of Moore's completed hairstyle on Instagram Story.

Ashley Streicher/Instagram Mandy Moore Credit: Ashley Streicher/Instagram

Leading up to the red carpet, Moore shared a peek at her getting ready regimen on social media. The actress teased her hair switch-up when she snapped a photo of her squad and said, "@streicherhair bring your scissors?"

Mandy Moore/Instagram Credit: Mandy Moore/Instagram

She also joked about the most important part of her look — and it's not the jewels or shoes.

"Tonight's MVP accessory," Moore joked as she took a picture of her portable breast pump.

Mandy Moore/Instagram Credit: Mandy Moore/Instagram

Moore's at the Emmys along with her This Is Us castmates in honor of the series' nomination for outstanding drama series. This year marks the fourth time the NBC drama earned this nomination.

Earlier this month, Moore returned to the This Is Us set to start shooting the sixth and final season of the series. She brought son Gus along for the first day back to set and shared a behind-the-scenes selfie on her Instagram Story in-between takes.

"Back at work and grateful to have little man with me," Moore wrote with the photo.

Mandy Moore Credit: Mandy Moore / Instagram

She shared more photos from set in May, as she nursed Gus while in full prosthetics as her character Rebecca Pearson. "Now I'm just feeding my child. I hope he's not gonna need therapy for this later," Moore said at the time.

Moore previously told PEOPLE that it was her This Is Us costar Milo Ventimiglia who taught her how to change a baby's diaper.

"It was funny, I remember very early on, definitely the first season, having to shoot scenes where we were chaotically changing diapers and just trying to handle triplets, and Milo having to show me how to swaddle, how to change a diaper," Moore recalled in July. "I knew nothing!"