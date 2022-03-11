Mandy Moore's Yellow Maxi Dress Has Us Dreaming of Spring — Shop 4 Lookalikes for Under $40
No color screams "warm weather" like yellow. If you're tired of cold winter days and craving spring, manifest that sunny energy by incorporating bright colors into your wardrobe. After all, it seems to be working for Mandy Moore.
On March 4, the This Is Us actress posted a video to Instagram in which she's singing her new song, "In Real Life," and while we're loving the vulnerable track — which she dropped on Tuesday — we can't stop thinking about her dress, a long-sleeve yellow maxi dress from Who What Wear. It just oozes sunny spring vibes.
Along with its cheerful color, the tiered skirt and pleated fabric add to the dress's whimsical look. We can easily see ourselves wearing the dreamy dress to an outdoor brunch or spring wedding, twirling the night away. And next month, it would make the perfect Easter outfit.
Unfortunately, Moore's exact dress, which costs $175, is sold out in most sizes — but that doesn't mean you can't replicate her spring look. Amazon has a wide selection of maxi dresses, and we found four picks similar to Moore's, all for less than $38.
Except for its off-the-shoulder neckline, this yellow maxi dress is a dead ringer for the singer's. More than 2,000 shoppers have given it a perfect rating, saying it works on nearly "all body types." Similarly, this long-sleeve maxi dress is the same shade of mustard as the actress's dress, and it also has the approval of nearly 2,000 customers. It cinches at the waist for a flattering fit and features a trail of buttons down the front, which gives it a beachy vibe.
Maxi dresses are comfortable and versatile — you can dress them up with heels and jewelry for baby showers or down with sandals for casual daytime activities. Regardless of your choice, a yellow maxi dress brightens any spring wardrobe.
Take a cue from Mandy Moore and shop four picks similar to the actress's on Amazon below!
Get the Look:
Buy It! BTFBM Casual V Neck Maxi Dress, $25.99–$28.99; amazon.com
Buy It! ETCYY Off the Shoulder Ruffles Maxi Dress, $29.98–$37.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Milumia Button Up Split Flowy Maxi Dress, $32.99–$36.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Floerns Off Shoulder Shirred Maxi Dress, $34.99–$36.99; amazon.com
