Mama June Shares Close-Up of Engagement Ring from Husband Justin Stroud as He Shows His Wedding Band
Mama June Shannon is proudly showing off her wedding bling.
The Mama June: Road to Redemption star took to Instagram Wednesday to confirm her marriage to now-husband Justin Stroud, and she made sure to flash her sparklers at the camera.
Shannon's engagement ring appears to be a round cut white diamond with a double halo setting set on a pavé band for maximum sparkle. In the clip, it also looks like the reality star is also wearing a diamond wedding band. Stroud proudly showed off his wedding band in the video too.
Shannon, 42, and Stroud confirmed they had tied the knot at a Georgia courthouse on their six-month anniversary on March 23 via Instagram on Wednesday.
"We're here today to clear up some rumors," she said. "[We] are off the market. Guys, you know what, when you know, just know."
She added later, "That's right, no jokes, I really was scared of the M-word, but hey, Justin made me not be scared of it anymore because he wifey-ed me up." She also flashed her glittering ring, complemented by a blinged-out blue manicure, for followers.
The couple also teased more details from their relationship would appear on upcoming episodes of the WE tv show, telling fans to tune in because "you're not gonna want to miss how our love story started."
E! News and Entertainment Tonight previously confirmed via the Wilkinson County court office that the two were married after The Sun first reported news of the nuptials on Tuesday.
"We've known each other going on a year now. We were best friends and we decided to take it to the next step in the last eight months," she told the U.K. outlet of her engagement to the auto mechanic. "He would send these sweet messages saying, 'Hey, how are you doing? Hope you are having an amazing day.' Noticing the little stuff, that's what made me fall for Justin."
Shannon continued, "Justin is an amazing person and he understands everything I've been going through. I've been able to share stuff with him that I've never been able to share with other people — not even my kids and so it's really nice to have that partnership."