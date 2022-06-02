Mama June Shares Close-Up of Engagement Ring from Husband Justin Stroud as He Shows His Wedding Band

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CeRUsEKDMaA/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D mamajune Verified I know you guys been seeing it all over the Internet so we are here to clear up some of the rumors YES me and @officialsmallz1 Really got married back in march 23 on our six month anniversary and yes it was so spur the moment but if you wanna follow our love story make sure you turn into mama June from not to hot Road to redemption every Friday night at 9/8 cst #married #wetv #mamajune #happy #myforever #truelove 7h

Credit: mamajune/Instagram