"He's the kind of man that makes a difference and makes the world a better place, this makes him the perfect Versace man," Donatella Versace said of the beloved Colombian singer-songwriter

Maluma Says It's 'a Dream Come True' to Be the New Face of Versace Man for Spring-Summer 2022

Maluma has been named the new face of Versace Man and he brought a special guest — his dog Buda — for his first campaign with the storied Italian fashion house.

Donatella Versace explained that "his energy and his engaging personality" is what first drew her to the Colombian singer, 27.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"He is a forward thinker and never scared to challenge himself," the fashion designer said in a statement. "He's the kind of man that makes a difference and makes the world a better place, this makes him the perfect Versace man! I'm so excited to have Maluma in my new Spring Summer campaign."

maluma for versace Credit: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott

The campaign features the Latin pop star wearing a variety of the clothing from Versace's Spring-Summer collection including a varsity jacket featuring brand motif patches and "Donatella" embroidered across the heart. The photos were shot by famed photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.

Maluma called becoming the face of the brand "a dream come true."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"Fashion is one of my biggest passions outside of music and being part of Donatella's vision, and the Versace family, is an honor," he said in a statement. "Together, we have created memorable moments with custom performance and red carpet looks, magazine covers and the amazing Met Gala 2021 design. With this campaign, we are creating more memories as a fashion family together."

maluma for versace

He added, "One of my greatest highlights for 2022 will be my dog Buda in his first campaign with me — a man's best friend joins fashion. This is to many more memories with my Versace family."

On Wednesday, the Grammy winner shared his excitement about the campaign's release on social media.

He wrote on Instagram, "PAPI VERSACE ❤️‍🔥🐶" alongside images from the campaign.