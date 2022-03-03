Royalty by Maluma, the star's first foray into fragrance, will be available for purchase on Friday

Maluma Says His 'Handsome' Dad Is a 'Big Inspiration' for His New Fragrance Line

Maluma is branching out and showcasing his "essence" in a way like never before!

Following an already-busy year of music and film releases, the Colombian-native is announced his latest endeavor on Thursday: a fragrance collection!

The collection, which consists of four scents is called Royalty by Maluma, The King and Queen collection, and the reggaeton star, 28, describes it as his "DNA."

"I remember when we were in Miami for the first time that we had the first meeting and I was pretty clear. I was like, 'Okay, you guys are the ones who know how to make a fragrance, but please just try to put all my essence in it,'" he says of collaborating with his team.

Maluma Maluma | Credit: courtesy of Royalty by Maluma

When asked to describe this "essence," the "Sobrio" singer says it's "the same thing that I say with my music and everything I do."

"The whole ecosystem that I've been creating for years is just try to be real and just be myself," he says. "That's sometimes the message that I want to show to the world, that you can make it happen being yourself."

He continues, "That's my essence, being honest, being real. And that's actually why we wanted to call Royalty by Maluma. Because I think that people, they're royal, beautiful things are coming for all of them."

maluma, Luis Alfonso Londoño Maluma and his dad, Luis Alfonso Londoño | Credit: Luis Alfonso Londoño/instagram

Reflecting on his first memories of scents, Maluma immediately mentions his dad (pictured with Maluma above, and below).

"I remember when I was a kid, I was, I don't know, maybe eight years old. I remember, I have these memories about my dad just getting ready for going to work, and he used to take the perfume, the fragrance," he says. "And I remember going, seeing my dad going out from the apartment and just this smell. I can just remember 100% this beautiful smell all around the apartment."

He continued, "And I was like, 'Yo, you know what? I really like the way that smells.' So, since that, I decided that I want to wear a fragrance every day of my life because, my dad, he was a big inspiration for me. My dad, he's handsome."

maluma and dad luis alfonso londono Credit: Instagram

Adding, "Also my grandparents, my grandfather, my dad's dad, he was always on point smelling delicious. So that's how I decided that I was in love of the fragrance world, because of my family."

And of course, he already gave his dad a first-look at the fragrances – each of which represents a different gemstone: Jade, Onyx, Garnet and Amethyst.

"He was in love with it. He was like, 'Oh my God, Juan Luis, can I take all of this and take it to my house?'"

Maluma Maluma | Credit: courtesy of Royalty by Maluma

Onyx and Garnet are for "him," representing "protection and strength" and "prosperity and abundance," according to a press release. Meanwhile, Jade and Amethyst represent "tranquility and wisdom" and "trust and good nature" — and Maluma is embracing it all.

"I want to wear it everyday," he says.

Lori Mariano, the Hampton Beauty Managing Partner who collaborated with Maluma on the fragrance says the scents are "very fluid" and can be worn by anyone.

As for Maluma's life between recording his new album and preparing for upcoming shows? He wants to "keep growing as Juan Luis."

"Buda [his dog] is always there with me, I have my other two white Siberian Husky puppies here, running around. And I just like to be with them, [as well as] with my family," he says. "I have a farm here where I have horses, too. So I love riding horses, just going on long walks around my house. Also, I love not being connected with my phone."

He continues, "For me, that's a principle fact. I just want to take my phone out of the way, I don't want to see it. And, for me, that's like try to live a little bit, this real life that we have, this real world that we have. And sometimes I feel like we don't take advantage of it. We don't even see the miracles that are going around us just [from] being connected to our phones around Instagram or social media, whatever it is. So I just prefer just get connected to Juan Luis and enjoy my free time."