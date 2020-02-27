Maluma Strips Down to His Briefs in Sexy New Calvin Klein Campaign: See an Exclusive Photo!

Hollywood A-listers and up-and-comers alike are baring it all for Calvin Klein.

The brand’s Spring 2020 “Deal With It” campaign, out today, stars Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Lil Nas X, Euphoria break-out star Hunter Schafer and singer-songwriters Maluma, SZA and Lay Zhang.

Shot by iconic photographer Mario Sorrenti with accompanying videos by Bardia Zeinali, “Deal With It” is a continuation of the #MyCalvins movement and celebrates “unapologetic confidence and self-love,” according to the brand’s press release.

Throughout the video, the star-studded cast —“chosen for their willingness to bare themselves to the world,” Calvin Klein states — gets real about who they are and what they stand for, all while modeling the latest styles from both Calvin Klein Jeans and Calvin Klein Underwear.

Jenner, who frequently fronts Calvin Klein ad campaigns and most recently revealed her “favorite things to do in bed” during a YouTube video for the brand, opens the clip wearing dark skinny jeans and a cropped white tee. “You know you love me,” she confidently states.

Image zoom Kendall Jenner stars in Calvin Klein Spring 2020 campaign Mario Sorrenti

“I do what I want,” SZA says, as Schafer chimes in, “I’d rather be dreaming.”

Image zoom SZA stars in Calvin Klein Spring/Summer 2020 campaign Mario Sorrenti

Image zoom Hunter Schafer stars in Calvin Klein Spring 2020 campaign Mario Sorrenti

Next, Maluma shows off his tattoos (and flexes his sculpted arms and abs) wearing nothing but white tube socks and Calvin Klein boxer briefs, as he stands confidentiality in a mirrored and brightly-lit set display.

Image zoom Maluma Courtesy Calvin Klein

RELATED: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Make Out in Their Undies for First Campaign as a Married Couple

“It’s Maluma, baby. Deal with it,” says the Latin superstar, who collaborated with Madonna on “Medellín,” in April and is reportedly starring opposite Jennifer Lopez in an upcoming romantic comedy.

Calvin Klein said in a press release: “The surreal campaign mixes real emotion with fantasy for expressive imagery that exudes confidence.”

Image zoom Maluma Mario Sorrenti

Modeling in set designs that “capture the talent in their own exaggerated world,” SZA, Lil Nas X and Jenner drive home the “Deal With It” narrative with short confessionals.

“My name is SZA. Everything I love, I overdo. Deal with it,” the Ctrl artist shares.

RELATED: The Internet Can’t Get Enough of Shawn Mendes’ Steamy, Shirtless Calvin Klein Ads

Lil Nas X admits, “I don’t know what the hell is going on. Deal with it,” before the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star quips, “I’m so weird. I’m so f***ing weird.”

The ad campaign closes with a final empowering statement: “I am who I am. I like what I like. I love who I love. I do what I want. Deal with it.”