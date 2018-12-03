Malin Akerman wore stunning, non-traditional wedding gown to marry The Walking Dead star Jack Donnelly in Tulum, Mexico this weekend.

With the help of her stylist Molly Fiskin Levin, the Billions actress, 40, selected a beautiful blush Cushnie dress with a thigh-high slit up one side, Brides confirms. “I’ve worn many of their pieces to events and have always felt so chic and cool in their stuff,” Akerman tells the magazine.

She adds, “I decided on a color instead of white because it’s the second time round and I wanted it to be different.”

The bride accessorized with delicate jewelry by Jacquie Aicheno and a gorgeous bouquet of purple flowers. Akerman’s close friend Maranda Widlund did the star’s makeup, which she described as “fresh and glowy.”

Instead of high heels, Akerman actually went without shoes and walked directly in the sand, as the couple said their vows while standing in the water at the edge of the ocean.

“Every element of the ceremony was so true to what’s important to us. Having all of our friends and family there, speaking our own vows with the water washing over our feet felt so amazing,” Akerman says.

Akerman and Donnelly selected the Papaya Playa Project‘s oceanfront beach in Tulum, Mexico as their dream wedding destination. “The environment is very important to us so we were drawn to Tulum, and Papaya Playa especially, because of the way they take great care in preserving the Mayan Jungle,” Malin tells Brides.

“The scenery is absolutely breathtaking and the first time we saw it in person we fell in love with the boho vibes and gorgeous beach,” she continues.

The couple’s guests, including Carla Gugino, Rob Thomas and Michelle Monaghan, enjoyed the “casual, chill and fun” reception, which featured a menu of Mexican-inspired seafood served family-style at romantic, candle-lit tables.

“The reception was incredible. Everyone was laughing, the place looked beautiful, we danced for hours, and it ended with everyone jumping in the pool,” Akerman says. “We finished the night happy and wet.”

The actress announced her engagement in Oct. 2017, revealing she had “said yes” to her “sweet and loving man.”

“I think we’re gonna keep him around for a while,” she added, acknowledging that Donnelly had “stolen” not just her heart but her 5-year-old son Sebastian‘s as well.

Earlier this year, Akerman made an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan and revealed she and Donnelly had known each other for several years before they began dating.

“[Jack] is actually my youngest sister’s boyfriend’s friend from drama school in England. I have known him for the past four years but didn’t see him … Then all of a sudden he came back from England like a year-and-a-half ago, and I went, ‘Wow, have you always been this cute?'” she recalled.