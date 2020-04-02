Naomi Campbell Tells Making the Cut Contestant: 'I’ve Had a Problem with You for Every Assignment'

Image zoom Amazon

The fashion is great and the settings are fabulous, but no matter how flashy Amazon Studios’ Making the Cut is, it’s the drama that makes Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn’s newest show perfect viewing. Case in point? Week two of the Amazon series just dialed up the drama, with judge Naomi Campbell unleashing on a contestant.

“I’ve had a problem with you for every assignment,” the legendary supermodel said in the latest teaser for the show. The series, which pits 12 designers against each other in a whirlwind competition for a million-dollar prize as well as the chance to create a line for Amazon Fashion, is Klum and Gunn’s foray into reality TV after departing Bravo’s Project Runway. It’s exclusively available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, meaning Prime members can start watching last week’s episodes now (for free!).

This week’s upcoming episodes won’t be the first time we’ve witnessed Campbell’s fiery bluntness on the show. The fashion icon previously ripped into a contestant’s couture-inspired look in episode two, saying that it wasn’t couture in any way. “They have to understand [haute couture],” asserted Campbell to fellow judges Nicole Richie, Joseph Altuzarra, and Carine Roitfeld. “They have to have respect.”

By the looks of the trailer, the heat will only be rising for the contestants as the newest episode pairs them up for collaboration week. Drama and tensions abound as Will, a contestant, says in the trailer, “Creative types do not like to work together.” Although each designer will be judged according to his or her own interpretation of the assignment and contribution, the five pairs must still create a visually and creatively aligned mini capsule for the judges in order to make the cut.

While Prime Members can stream the series for free, non-Prime members can still sign up for a free 30-day trial to stream the episodes. The show is a worthy watch for reality TV lovers, and its gorgeous Paris, Tokyo, and New York City filming locations might just make you miss the outside world more. Catch episode three and episode four tomorrow, when it drops on Prime Video.

