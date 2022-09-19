Lifestyle Style Makeup Tools That Really Work, According to Experts Beauty industry vets share the brushes, sponges and more that have a permanent place in their makeup kits By Jackie Fields Jackie Fields Instagram Jackie Fields is the Deputy Beauty Director at PEOPLE. A Tufts University and Parsons School of Design alum, she joined the brand as an editorial assistant in 2005 and has previously held the titles of reporter, writer-reporter, writer, editor, and senior editor. In 2009, she reported the magazine's first BeautyWatch page. During the last 12 years, she has focused almost entirely on beauty – specifically celebrity and market trends. Jackie most enjoys heading up the brand's annual drugstore Beauty Awards. When she is not reporting, writing, and editing content, she is testing fragrances, lipsticks, and products for 4c hair or catering to her beloved English Bulldog, Bowie. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 19, 2022 04:34 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 07 Cryo Sticks Before you apply makeup, use these cooling wands to "reduce inflammation and tighten skin," says pro Marco Campos.Buy It! Biologique Recherche, $120; paullabrecque.com 02 of 07 Makeup Applicator "It doesn't absorb product and is easier to clean than a traditional sponge," says pro Dana Delaney of this blender, which can also be used to apply skin care.Buy It! Leia, $59; leiabeaute.com 03 of 07 Foundation Brush When you apply your base with this dualended tool, "the airbrushed result is unmatched," says Jill Dunn, cohost of the Breaking Beauty podcast.Buy It! IT Cosmetics, $49; itcosmetics.com 04 of 07 Eyelash Curler Carlene Higgins, cohost of the Breaking Beauty podcast, loves how the curved angle "helps find and fan every lash."Buy It! Shu Uemura, $23; shuuemura-usa.com 05 of 07 Body Brush Pro Elena Miglino says this is a must for applying body bronzer: "It's faster and more precise than a mitt."Buy It! Makeup by Mario, $45; makeupbymario.com 06 of 07 Blotting Papers These small but mighty sheets "take down excess shine without disturbing makeup," says pro Jenna Nelson.Buy It! Tatcha, $12 (for 40); tatcha.com 07 of 07 Makeup Remover Pads Pro Christine Cherbonnier loves this reusable microfiber disc because it removes even the most stubborn makeup.Buy It! Face Halo, $11; ulta.com