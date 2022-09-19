Makeup Tools That Really Work, According to Experts

01 of 07 Cryo Sticks Before you apply makeup, use these cooling wands to "reduce inflammation and tighten skin," says pro Marco Campos.

Buy It! Biologique Recherche, $120; paullabrecque.com

02 of 07 Makeup Applicator "It doesn't absorb product and is easier to clean than a traditional sponge," says pro Dana Delaney of this blender, which can also be used to apply skin care.

Buy It! Leia, $59; leiabeaute.com

03 of 07 Foundation Brush When you apply your base with this dualended tool, "the airbrushed result is unmatched," says Jill Dunn, cohost of the Breaking Beauty podcast.

Buy It! IT Cosmetics, $49; itcosmetics.com

04 of 07 Eyelash Curler Carlene Higgins, cohost of the Breaking Beauty podcast, loves how the curved angle "helps find and fan every lash."

Buy It! Shu Uemura, $23; shuuemura-usa.com

05 of 07 Body Brush Pro Elena Miglino says this is a must for applying body bronzer: "It's faster and more precise than a mitt."

Buy It! Makeup by Mario, $45; makeupbymario.com

06 of 07 Blotting Papers These small but mighty sheets "take down excess shine without disturbing makeup," says pro Jenna Nelson.

Buy It! Tatcha, $12 (for 40); tatcha.com