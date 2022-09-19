Makeup Tools That Really Work, According to Experts

Beauty industry vets share the brushes, sponges and more that have a permanent place in their makeup kits

By
Jackie Fields
Jackie Fields

Jackie Fields is the Deputy Beauty Director at PEOPLE. A Tufts University and Parsons School of Design alum, she joined the brand as an editorial assistant in 2005 and has previously held the titles of reporter, writer-reporter, writer, editor, and senior editor. In 2009, she reported the magazine's first BeautyWatch page. During the last 12 years, she has focused almost entirely on beauty – specifically celebrity and market trends. Jackie most enjoys heading up the brand's annual drugstore Beauty Awards. When she is not reporting, writing, and editing content, she is testing fragrances, lipsticks, and products for 4c hair or catering to her beloved English Bulldog, Bowie.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 19, 2022 04:34 PM
01 of 07

Cryo Sticks

Makeup Tools Roundup

Before you apply makeup, use these cooling wands to "reduce inflammation and tighten skin," says pro Marco Campos.
Buy It! Biologique Recherche, $120; paullabrecque.com

02 of 07

Makeup Applicator

LEIA_IN_CASE_LAYERED_1

"It doesn't absorb product and is easier to clean than a traditional sponge," says pro Dana Delaney of this blender, which can also be used to apply skin care.
Buy It! Leia, $59; leiabeaute.com

03 of 07

Foundation Brush

IT-brush

When you apply your base with this dualended tool, "the airbrushed result is unmatched," says Jill Dunn, cohost of the Breaking Beauty podcast.
Buy It! IT Cosmetics, $49; itcosmetics.com

04 of 07

Eyelash Curler

F:\PHOTO\MediaFactory Actions\Takes DropBox\38155a2#Luis Santana\Shu Uemura Lash Curler.jpg

Carlene Higgins, cohost of the Breaking Beauty podcast, loves how the curved angle "helps find and fan every lash."
Buy It! Shu Uemura, $23; shuuemura-usa.com

05 of 07

Body Brush

MBM_Soft_Sculpt_Transforming_Skin_Enhancer_FB1_Brush_silo

Pro Elena Miglino says this is a must for applying body bronzer: "It's faster and more precise than a mitt."
Buy It! Makeup by Mario, $45; makeupbymario.com

06 of 07

Blotting Papers

AburatorigamiBlottingPapers_tatchao

These small but mighty sheets "take down excess shine without disturbing makeup," says pro Jenna Nelson.
Buy It! Tatcha, $12 (for 40); tatcha.com

07 of 07

Makeup Remover Pads

Makeup Tools Roundup

Pro Christine Cherbonnier loves this reusable microfiber disc because it removes even the most stubborn makeup.
Buy It! Face Halo, $11; ulta.com