The Best Makeup for Women Of Color, According to YouTube Beauty Guru Jackie Aina

As a woman of color, YouTube beauty and fashion blogger Jackie Aina knows it isn’t always easy to find makeup that works for her complexion. Thankfully, beauty brands — from L’Oreal to Maybelline — have been listening to their customers and finally expanding their range of shades to offer options for women of every skin tone.

Aina’s joined in on the movement, teaming up with Too Faced to expand the brand’s line of its popular Born This Way Foundation from 24 shades to 35, with nine of the deeper shades curated by the blogger.

“There are some shades in here that don’t translate to other lines because like they don’t really exist,” Aina said as she unveiled the revamped collection of foundation shades in a YouTube video.

In honor of the beauty guru’s partnership, we asked Aina all about her top beauty tips and products that specifically look great on women of color. See her favorite picks below!

Mented Nude Lipsticks

MENTED

“Mented has an amazing line or nudes that suit medium to deeper dark skin tones. I love how hydrating and comfortable they are on the lips too! Here I’m wearing the shade Mented [in the photo above].”

Buy It! Mented #5 Lipstick, $16.50; mentedcosmetics.com

Make Up For Ever Pencil Liner

Make Up For Ever

“Lately I’ve been loving a beige (not white) eye pencil for the waterline. Especially for photos and red carpet! I think it adds a nice classy touch to a neutral or golden eye look and it doesn’t look to stark compared to my skin tone.”

Buy It! Make Up For Ever Artist Color Pencil in Infinite Sand, $18; sephora.com

NARS The Multiple

NARS

“If you haven’t tried cream or stick highlighters you aren’t really living out your fullest potential. I love The Multiple from NARS. South Beach is every chocolate girl’s dream, especially when highlighting under foundation.”

Buy It! NARS The Multiple in South Beach, $39; sephora.com

Artist Couture Diamond Glow Powder

Artist Couture

“Speaking of highlight, a loose shimmer highlighter gives you tons of versatility because you can use them alone, or mix them with oils and use them on the body. The Artist Couture Diamond Glow Powder that I created in the shade La Bronze is the perfect deep rose gold shade that won’t read ashy or silvery.”

Buy It! Artist Couture Diamond Glow Powder in La Bronze, $28; artistcouture.com

Beauty Bakerie Flour Powder

Beauty Bakerie

“For under-eye brightening and to set concealer, I almost always reach for a buttery, pale yellow translucent powder. Pure white powders tend to wash out darker complexions and because my undertones pull golden, I think the yellowness in the powder really enhances. I love the Beauty Bakerie Flour Powder, it’s been my go to for a while now!”

Buy It! Beauty Bakerie Flour Powder in Yellow, $24; beautybakerie.com