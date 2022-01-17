12 Game-Changing Makeup Tips from Celebrity Makeup Artists
Expert advice for a gorgeous look in your 40s, 50s and beyond
1. Prep Your Skin Like a Pro
When your skin looks its best, your makeup will too, says makeup artist D'Andre Michael. After you complete your skin-care routine, Michael recommends massaging your face with a gua sha tool "for three to five minutes to reduce fine lines and puffiness, and give you a sculpted look."
Buy It! Yina Bian Stone Gua Sha, $60; yina.co
2. Create the Perfect Canvas
First, apply a dime-size amount of primer on your skin. "This important step creates a smooth canvas for foundation so that your makeup lasts longer," says makeup artist Genevieve Herr. Follow with a foundation that boasts hydrating and luminizing properties for glowing results.
Buy It! Lancôme Prep & Hydrate Primer, $35; ulta.com and Giorgio Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Foundation, $64; sephora.com
3. Conceal Sparingly
Next, reach for your concealer. "It's meant to be applied minimally, so use a light hand," says makeup artist Lucky Bromhead. If you must powder afterward, "focus on hot spots such as the center of your forehead, beside your nostrils and on your chin only, as it can make skin look cakey and amplify fine lines."
4. Blend to Your Neck and Chest
Because the areas are often different shades, makeup artist Ernesto Casillas likes to use this blurring and illuminating liquid, which comes in 12 shades, to make the skin's tone even all over.
Buy It! Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter, $44; sephora.com
5. Let Other Areas Shine
If your arms and legs will be on display, makeup artist Lucky Bromhead says it's worth applying a touch of body makeup. "I used it to extend the sun-kissed look on Catherine O'Hara's shoulders and arms and to give the skin a balanced look."
Buy It! Dermablend Professional Leg & Body Makeup, $37; ulta.com
6. Try Jewel-Tone Eyeliner
When you choose a subtle color and concentrate it along the upper or lower lash line, the effect is fresh and soft, says Eva Longoria's makeup artist Ash K Holm.
Buy It! L'Oréal Paris Pro-Last Eyeliner in True Teal, $9; walmart.com
7. Upgrade Your Eyeshadow
"We can get away with applying any formula when we're young, but as we mature, we need creamier ones created with quality ingredients," says makeup artist Kate Synnott. "This palette contains nourishing vitamin E and is flattering on everyone."
Buy It! Róen Gold Lust Eyeshadow Palette, $46; saks.com
8. Go for Faux Lashes
If your lashes are more delicate swap layers of mascara for a more natural false lash with a barely-there band, says makeup artist Ernesto Casillas.
Buy It! Ardell Beauty Magnetic Naked Lash #420, $8; ulta.com
9. Combine Brow Colors
Jamie Lee Curtis's makeup artist Grace Ahn says if you have silver hair and darker brows, try blending a cool-toned gray pencil with your usual color to help brows look less stark.
10. Place Blush Strategically
Makeup artist Rebecca Restrepo likes to apply cheek color a tad higher on the cheekbone, near the ocular socket: "It creates a slight roundness to the part of the face" that starts to hollow out as you age.
11. Line Your Lips
"One of my favorite lip tips is to overdraw the cupid's bow just a little—it always takes a few years off," says makeup artist Ash K Holm. "I recommend using a long-wear lip liner. This one stays all day, and it's hydrating."
Buy It! Buxom Power Line Plumping Lip Liner, $18; ulta.com
12. Layer Lip Colors
"If you swipe on your lipstick, then put a little lip gloss in the center of your lips, it adds fullness," says Salma Hayek Pinault's makeup artist Genevieve Herr, who suggests using bright and neutral tones rather than dark ones, "especially if they have a matte finish, because that can look harsh."
Buy It! Makeup by Mario Ultra Suede Lipstick, $24; sephora.com and Pro Volume Lip Gloss, $22; sephora.com
