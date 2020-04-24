Watch a Makeup-Free Gwyneth Paltrow Hilariously Try to Take a Selfie with Daughter Apple

Gwyneth Paltrow might be a cool mom but she hasn’t quite mastered the art of the selfie.

On Thursday, the Goop founder, 47, posted a video of herself and 15-year-old daughter Apple attempting to take a photo, and what ensued is exactly what happens when we try to take selfies with our moms.

The Politician star is wearing only a bath towel and what she describes as “hideous” blue light glasses in the short clip. While Apple (whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin) is sporting pigtail braids and a t-shirt.

“Oh, you’re making a video,” Paltrow says, seemingly confused.

“It’s still going!” she shouts, as both start laughing.

Paltrow had another gorgeous bare-faced moment — wearing layered gold chain necklaces, an oversize t-shirt and her hair pulled back into a loose bun — with both of her teenagers standing at her side earlier this month.

“WFH with some moral support 💚,” the star captioned a sweet Instagram photo, which featured a glimpse of Apple, as well as 13-year-old son Moses.

And her friends were quick to comment on the post.

“The cutest admins I’ve ever seen,” journalist and fashion industry insider Derek Blasberg wrote, while designer Rachel Zoe shared, “Don’t I know it.”

Paltrow shared a hilarious note from Apple on Instagram, which outlined a few tasks she thought her mom could take on while they practice social distancing amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Calling out a few of Paltrow’s most famous Goop products — the Jade Egg and the This Smells Like My Vagina Candle — Apple’s note said, “Make more vagina eggs & candles.”

“Apples interpretation of my to-do list #quaranteen,” Paltrow captioned the funny post.

The star’s fellow celebrity friends jumped in on the comments section to offer their seal of approval for Apple’s hilarious words.

“Hahahahaha she’s a genius,” Mindy Kaling wrote.