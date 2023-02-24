Bella Hadid Says She Wants to Hold Herself 'Accountable' as She Details Her Anxiety in Makeup-Free Video

Bella Hadid is opening up about her mental health.

In a new TikTok video uploaded on Friday, the supermodel got honest about her anxiety with her over seven million followers.

The clips shows the 26-year-old filming herself with a bare face while lying down in bed, appearing to have just woken up.

"Good morning you guys. I don't know if I've said this before, but I have the worst morning anxiety," she began the video, noting that she wanted to hold herself "accountable" by documenting her morning routine.

Hadid revealed that she likes tell herself positive affirmations to kickstart her day. However, it can be difficult to actually take them to heart, especially when "the only thing" on her mind is her anxiety.

"What I wanted to show you was how stupid I feel sometimes, when I'm laying here, and I don't believe it," she said on working on her self-love-focused goals.

Though, Hadid proceeded to tell herself optimistic phrases: "We're gonna have an amazing day today, Bella," and "You're not going to let your anxiety overrule you today, Bella." She also assured herself that "not everybody hates" her and that she's loved.

Another one of her mantras: "I'm the luckiest girl in the world and I'm so grateful for all that the universe gives me."

Although the runway pro, who also is the co-founder of beverage line Kin Euphorics, said she battles with anxiety and "just being a human being" 99 percent of the time, she admitted that the one percent she actually can overcome her doubts is "worth it."

"When I'm working so much, my accomplishments make me feel better, which is so unhealthy" she admitted, saying the last part in a singsong voice. Because of this, she wants to reassure herself in other ways.

She concluded the video by saying, "Kisses. I kind of feel better. Gonna go journal and make some mud water now."

Dave Benett/Getty

Hadid continues to candidly discuss her experience with anxiety.

Last March, she detailed her struggles in a cover story for Vogue's April 2022 issue, in which she outlined how comparisons to her older sister and fellow model, Gigi Hadid, impacted her self-esteem — "I was the uglier sister," she recalled of others' opinions of her.

"And unfortunately when you get told things so many times, you do just believe it," she noted, adding that she ultimately chose to become "a good actress" who could mask her struggles when working in a business that discounts or catalyzes them.