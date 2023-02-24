Bella Hadid Says She Wants to Hold Herself 'Accountable' as She Details Her Anxiety in Makeup-Free Video

The supermodel hopped on TikTok to candidly talk about her mental health  – "Just being a human being, I don’t feel like I can handle it 99% of the time"

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 24, 2023 05:11 PM
Bella Hadid Films Makeup-Free TikTok from Bed While Getting Candid About Anxiety
Photo: Bella Hadid/TikTok

Bella Hadid is opening up about her mental health.

In a new TikTok video uploaded on Friday, the supermodel got honest about her anxiety with her over seven million followers.

The clips shows the 26-year-old filming herself with a bare face while lying down in bed, appearing to have just woken up.

"Good morning you guys. I don't know if I've said this before, but I have the worst morning anxiety," she began the video, noting that she wanted to hold herself "accountable" by documenting her morning routine.

Hadid revealed that she likes tell herself positive affirmations to kickstart her day. However, it can be difficult to actually take them to heart, especially when "the only thing" on her mind is her anxiety.

"What I wanted to show you was how stupid I feel sometimes, when I'm laying here, and I don't believe it," she said on working on her self-love-focused goals.

Though, Hadid proceeded to tell herself optimistic phrases: "We're gonna have an amazing day today, Bella," and "You're not going to let your anxiety overrule you today, Bella." She also assured herself that "not everybody hates" her and that she's loved.

Another one of her mantras: "I'm the luckiest girl in the world and I'm so grateful for all that the universe gives me."

Although the runway pro, who also is the co-founder of beverage line Kin Euphorics, said she battles with anxiety and "just being a human being" 99 percent of the time, she admitted that the one percent she actually can overcome her doubts is "worth it."

"When I'm working so much, my accomplishments make me feel better, which is so unhealthy" she admitted, saying the last part in a singsong voice. Because of this, she wants to reassure herself in other ways.

She concluded the video by saying, "Kisses. I kind of feel better. Gonna go journal and make some mud water now."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Bella Hadid
Dave Benett/Getty

Hadid continues to candidly discuss her experience with anxiety.

Last March, she detailed her struggles in a cover story for Vogue's April 2022 issue, in which she outlined how comparisons to her older sister and fellow model, Gigi Hadid, impacted her self-esteem — "I was the uglier sister," she recalled of others' opinions of her.

"And unfortunately when you get told things so many times, you do just believe it," she noted, adding that she ultimately chose to become "a good actress" who could mask her struggles when working in a business that discounts or catalyzes them.

Related Articles
Gigi Hadid Covers ELLE’s March 2023 Issue
Gigi Hadid Opens Up About Therapy and Living in the Public Eye: 'What Does the World Not Know About Me?'
Remi Bader attends Variety, The New York Party at American Bar on October 19, 2022 in New York City.
Remi Bader on Being 'Face of Body Positivity': 'Not Going to Pretend I Love My Body All the Time' 
https://www.tiktok.com/@mikaylanogueira/video/7191908100092349739?is_from_webapp=1&web_id=7192245469927163438. Mikayla Nogueira/Tik Tok; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 19: Mikayla Nogueira attends L'Oreal Paris INFALL-A-THON pop-up event at The Grove featuring live performances and Infallible Fresh Wear product experiences at The Grove on March 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for L'Oreal Paris)
TikTok Star Mikayla Nogueira Postponed Wedding Dress Shopping Due to Struggle with Body Dysmorphia 
Amber Riley
Amber Riley Gets Real About Feeling Nervous Before Red Carpets: 'Your Girl Be Shaking in Her Boots'
Gigi Hadid attends the British Vogue X Self-Portrait Summer Party at Chiltern Firehouse on July 20, 2022 in London, England.
Gigi Hadid Admits She's 'Terrified' of Facials: 'I'm Not Much of a Skincare Guru'
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Says She 'Struggled with a Little PTSD' After Her Mini Stroke
Zayn Malik (L) and Gigi Hadid attend the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City
All About Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Daughter Khai
Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome attend the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee
Who Is Taylor Lautner's Wife? All About Taylor Dome
bella hadid
Bella Hadid Says She Quit Drinking After Feeling Like She Couldn't 'Control' Herself
Bella Hadid Rocks '90's Fringe with her Bangin' New Hairstyle Bella Hadid's latest looks with bangs featured on her Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/CejbU4xgJlZ/?hl=en https://www.instagram.com/p/Cee-JvdNLXQ/?hl=en https://www.instagram.com/p/CehC2Mfu8s0/?hl=en
Bella Hadid Rocks This '90s Look in Her Latest Fringe-Froward Hairstyle  
Valerie Bertinelli
Valerie Bertinelli Praises Treadmill Workout 12 Years After Running Boston Marathon: 'Gotta Start Somewhere'
Bella Hadid April 2022 Vogue Magazine
Bella Hadid Says She Was Made to Feel Like the 'Uglier Sister,' Regrets Getting a Nose Job at 14
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 10: Christina Maxwell and Yolanda Hadid speak onstage during Project Healthy Minds and Related Companies’ World Mental Health Day Event on October 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Project Healthy Minds)
Yolanda Hadid Shares Advice She Gives Her Kids About Managing Their Mental Health
https://www.tiktok.com/@yolandahadid/video/7148909420565630251?is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7148909420565630251. Yolanda Hadid Almonds TikTok
Yolanda Hadid Jokingly Dubs Herself 'Worst Mom Ever' in Response to Critical TikTok
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/Shutterstock (12958147ul) Charli D'Amelio 28th annual amfAR Gala, Arrivals, 75th Cannes Film Festival, France - 26 May 2022
Charli D'Amelio Says She Had to Stop Reading Comments About Herself Online to Preserve Her Mental Health
Adwoa Aboah Talks Mental Health, credit Jo Malone London
Model Adwoa Aboah Opens Up About Her 'Sacred' Self-Care Rituals as New Jo Malone London Ambassador