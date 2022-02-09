Makeup Artist Daniel Martin Shares His Expertise via the Intro App: 'I Want to Change the Behavior in Beauty'

Martin is bringing his red carpet skills to Intro, a new video chat app that allows users one-on-one sessions with some of the world's leading experts

Renowned makeup artist Daniel Martin is behind some of the world's most famous faces, including Meghan Markle, Jessica Biel and Gemma Chan. Now, he's sharing his skills with anyone who has a makeup or skincare question — and wants to chat!

Martin has joined Intro, a new video chat app that allows users to have one-on-one sessions with some of the most in-demand authorities and celebrities, such as Martin, Rachel Zoe and Nate Berkus. Sessions run anywhere from 15 minutes to two hours and cost between $40 to $200, depending on the expert.

From offering customized makeup tutorials to recommending the best products for your complexion or skin type, Martin says he's looking forward to connecting with people who want a more customized experience than they would get from a makeup tutorial on YouTube or TikTok or at the makeup counter.

"It's fun because I get to meet people that I would never get to cross paths with," Martin, who is also the Global Director of Artistry and Education at Tatcha, tells PEOPLE. "There's something about having that one-on-one time. I can literally sit here with you and watch you do your makeup and see if the foundation is matching or make application suggestions — things that you wouldn't necessarily catch because I'm almost like your mirror."

Martin says the unique experience takes makeup tutorials to the next level. Ahead of the session, users can share what it is that they're looking for so the expert can prepare before the chat.

"I can literally walk through someone's makeup bag with them or help them build a makeup bag from scratch," he said. "Whether someone is getting married and wants to learn how to do their own makeup for the big day or they just want to learn how to do a smokey eye, I can be prepared with some things on my end to be able to walk them through everything, from how to hold their brush to what colors to use. It's the kind of thing that you don't necessarily get when you just watch a tutorial."

And who better to help someone prepare for their wedding day than the man who is responsible for the Duchess of Sussex's natural makeup look on her royal wedding day.

"This is fun for me," he adds. "It's a way to connect honestly. I want to change the behavior in beauty. It's not so much about what we see anymore, I just want you to feel good. It's about feeling good in your own skin at the end of the day."

His sessions will also support the battle against bullying, with 50% of proceeds going to Act to Change, a nonprofit organization working to address bullying, including in the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community.