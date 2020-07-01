Makeup Artist Daniel Martin Announces New 'Dream' Role with Tatcha — and How He's Celebrating

“People just want to connect right now,” says Daniel Martin, who has worked with Meghan Markle, Jessica Biel and Elisabeth Moss

Renowned makeup artist Daniel Martin had the gig of a lifetime as the man behind Meghan Markle’s glowing and natural makeup look for her royal wedding in 2018. Now he’s announcing a new and exciting role that will marry his two loves of skincare and clean beauty.

Martin has been named the first-ever Global Director of Artistry and Education for Tatcha.

The partnership is the culmination of nearly a decade of collaboration and friendship between Martin and Tatcha founder Vicky Tsai, which began during the early days of the clean skincare brand when Tsai first approached Martin via LinkedIn and offered to send him Original Aburatorigami blotting papers (the brand’s first product) to try.

“To be a Global Director for a brand has always been my dream,” Martin tells PEOPLE. “To be able to have that with a brand I use sincerely and genuinely and that I really love, I couldn’t have asked for a better gig.”

“I’ve been able to work alongside Vicky over the years as a friend of the brand, and I’m looking forward to creating innovative products,” adds Martin, who is based in N.Y.C. and most recently served as Chief Creative Consultant for Honest Beauty and as a Brand Ambassador for Dior Beauty.

Image zoom Daniel Martin and Vicky Tsai Tatcha

To celebrate his new role, Martin and Tatcha have collaborated for a 10th-anniversary redesign of the Original Aburatorigami Blotting Papers.

"Daniel is the makeup artist who made people fall in love with their skin again," says Tsai. "He believes makeup is not just about covering up but elevating and exposing natural beauty. Because of that, we are thrilled to continue our partnership and reintroduce this treasure for skincare and makeup fans alike."

Image zoom Tatcha's Aburatorigami Blotting Papers Tatcha

Now available at Tatcha.com and Sephora in a convenient clutch-size, the new design was informed by Martin's artistry expertise and feedback garnered from clients and beauty industry friends throughout the years.

“These are so beautifully made and disposable and create a magnifying effect,” says Martin. “I don’t like to use a lot of powder for touch-ups, so these are perfect because they minimize the use of powder."

“A lot of my clients can only carry so much in their clutch and these are great for picking up excess oil and keeping makeup intact," he adds. "It’s more about maintenance and taking care of makeup rather than about reapplying.”

Martin has also been busy finding new and innovative ways to connect with fans amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He’s partnered with facialists and dermatologists on Instagram Live as they share helpful skincare tips for life in quarantine.

Image zoom Daniel Martin Tatcha

“People just want to connect right now,” says Martin, who also counts Jessica Biel, Elisabeth Moss and Jessica Alba as celebrity clients. “It’s fun watching people enjoy themselves and share their knowledge. It’s been getting me out of my shell, too!”

“A lot of people have been really interested in how to take care of your skin and what to use and how to use it,” he adds. “I am getting makeup questions, but it’s more about how to take care of yourself, so that’s been really fun.”

When it comes to his top tips for skin care during lockdown, he says, “Now is the perfect time to do your AHAs, BHAs and retinol products because you’re indoors and you need this downtime for your skin to be out of the sun.”

While he's isolating at home in N.Y.C., he’s been prioritizing keeping in touch with his closest friends and clients.

“I’m on a group text chain with Elisabeth Moss and her mom,” Martin shares. “Every week we check-in, which is really nice.”