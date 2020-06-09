Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Shoppers Are Calling This Matching Set ‘Wildly Adorable’, and You Can Shop It Starting at $22

When you think of “matching sets,” cute loungewear (probably in the form of tie-dye) likely comes to mind, right? After months of wearing nothing but sweatshirts, sweatpants, and comfy clothes, we’re ready to change things up — and we’ve found the perfect outfit to do so.

This summer, we’re swapping out our loungewear sets for this adorable MakeMeChic crop-top and wrap skirt set from Amazon, which starts at just $22. Available in 23 prints and colors, including florals, polka dots, gingham, and more, this affordable matching set is quickly becoming a hot commodity among shoppers, and for good reason. “Probably my fave Amazon piece ever,” one customer wrote, “This little two-piece set is wildly adorable!”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Not only can shoppers choose from a variety of pretty prints and colors, but you can also pick from three different crop-top styles, including a tie-front bandeau, an off-the-shoulder silhouette, and a ruffle-trimmed camisole-style top. Select colors even range in size from XS to 4X. The tops do come with a bit of stretch and the skirt is complete with an adjustable wrap tie, but it’s worth noting that some shoppers have recommended sizing up if you’re in between sizes so you can find the absolute perfect fit. And who doesn’t love that?

“Wore this during a bachelorette trip in Maui and it was perfect!” another happy customer wrote, “Fun and flirty, but not too risqué or uncomfortable. The stretchy top and draped skirt make it flattering for most body types. Would totally recommend it for an easy warm vacation outfit!”

If you’re looking to give your go-to sweatsuit a break, this crop-top and wrap skirt matching set is cute, comfortable, and affordable, and it might just become your new favorite outfit for summer.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! MakeMeChic Ruffle Trim Cami Crop Top and Wrap Skirt Set, $21.99–$29.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! MakeMeChic Bandeau Crop Top and Wrap Skirt Set, $21.99–$29.99; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! MakeMeChic Off-the-Shoulder Crop Top and Wrap Skirt Set, $21.99–$29.99; amazon.com