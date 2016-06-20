Find out how to get the star's makeup look -- straight from her makeup artist!

Rich Fury/Invision/AP

Hot mama! Kerry Washington stole the show sporting a hot pink pout, soft, smoky eye and that pregnancy glow at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s seventh annual Golf Classic Fundraiser in L.A. last week, and because we’re still talking about the star’s summertime beauty moment, we tapped Washington’s makeup artist, Carola Gonzalez, for all of the deets on the gorgeous look.

“I just went with my gut feeling,” Gonzalez tells PeopleStyle of the inspiration behind the actress’ makeup for the evening. “I had not seen what Kerry was wearing, but I thought a soft smoky eye with a pop on the lips would be a great look for the occasion.”

The makeup pro began by prepping the star’s skin with an ultra-hydrating moisturizer, Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel, which, she says, is “one of Kerry’s favorites,” and then applied a lightweight foundation (Neutrogena Healthy Skin Liquid Makeup in Cocoa) “all over face and neck” to even out skin tone.

As for her radiant skin? Gonzalez says it’s more than just pregnancy glow — she credits the luminous ingredients in the star’s foundation.

“I actually didn’t use a highlighter,” she says. “All the credit goes to Neutrogena’s Healthy Skin Foundation — it gives the skin an amazing healthy natural glow and radiance. No extra products are necessary. It actually makes my job easier.”

The makeup pro finished the “soft and elegant” look with by swiping on a bright, summertime hue — Neutrogena MoistureSmooth Color Stick in Cherry Pink — on the star’s pucker.

“I decided on this lip, Cherry Pink, because it complements all skin tones,” Gonzalez tells PeopleStyle. “It’s fun, bright and the perfect daytime shade to add a pop of color on the lips without being overpowering. Plus, it goes with everything.”

