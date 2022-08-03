Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Says Her Best Beauty Tips Come from Her 'Baddie' Grandma

Like many of us, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan discovers beauty hacks from TikTok. But, she's also learned her most valuable makeup lessons from an unexpected source – her grandmother.

In her new Vogue Beauty Secrets video, the Never Have I Ever actress revealed that her tricks for a good brow and eyeliner were picked up from her gran.

"Most of my makeup tips and makeup hacks have all been from my grandma. My grandma's a baddie," she said in the YouTube video, which was released on Tuesday.

Ramakrishnan, 20, also opened up about the beauty standards stemming from her South Asian background (the star is Tamil Canadian).

"Very thankful for my mom and my grandma for the way that they raised me because many South Asian people were told 'Don't go out into the sun, don't go play outside in the sun, you're gonna get darker and that's a bad thing'," she said, adding that she was grateful her mom taught her how to take care of her skin without communicating anything negative.

"Hopefully, moving forward, other young, little South Asian kids and just kids of color have that experience because colorism is f–ng wack," she added.

The Turning Red star also explained how being a woman of color has shaped her outlook on beauty.

"It's always so hard to color-match as a woman of color," she said, noting that she's "very cognizant of the fact that I have the privilege of makeup artists who really help me find my match."

Before she landed her starring role, she said, it was much trickier. "Before makeup artists in my life, it would be me walking into a store and praying I get a sales rep that was nice enough to actually care," she said.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

This goes for Ramakrishnan's professional life too. "I wanna shout out the Never Have I Ever DP and our good old department of lighting because it is so important that you light people of color correct," she said while adding that off-lighting can make "you feel like a clown."

And if there's anyone else on set who's helped the breakout star feel comfortable and confident, it's the series' creator, Mindy Kaling.

"She means so much to me. I don't know really if I could 've asked for a better first boss," Ramakrishnan shared. "She truly has my back and I always feel super safe with her."

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Although Ramakrishnan is a pillar of on-screen representation for teenage South Asian viewers, thanks to her NHIE character Devi Vishwakumar, the actress admits that the protagonist hasn't always made the right choices, especially with dating.

"There are definitely times where I truly worry if Devi is a redeemable character," she told PEOPLE in July. "Somehow, she's still liked by people. And I'm like, okay, she definitely has made her mistakes."

The third season of Never Have I Ever will premiere on August 12 (a trailer that was dropped on July 27 gives a sneak peak at what to expect).

And while the show has been renewed for a fourth season it will be its last.

"Four seasons for a high school show felt like it made sense," Kaling told Entertainment Tonight in an April interview. "They can't be in high school forever. We've seen those shows. Like, you've been in high school for 12 years. What is going on here?"