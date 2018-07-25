Maisie Williams Gets New Tattoo to Honor Her Game of Thrones Character (or Lack Thereof)

After wrapping filming for the final season of Game of Thrones, which returns to HBO in 2019, Maisie Williams just added a permanent piece of her character to her body with a fresh tattoo.

The actress, who portrays Arya Stark in the Emmy Award-winning series, teased fans about potentially getting a Game of Thrones-inspired tattoo in a clip on her Instagram story and shortly after, revealed the final work of art with a photo on her feed.

Williams, 21, turned to Mr. K of N.Y.C. tattoo parlor Bang Bang Tattoo to inscribe the quote, “No One” in blood-red ink across the nape of her neck as an ode to her character’s arc on the series.

The phrase references the grueling training Arya went through to become “no one” with the Faceless Men in the House of Black and White during season 5, before ultimately rejecting the Faceless Men and returning to Westeros.

The tattoo isn’t Williams’ first GoT ink. Nearly two years ago, Williams and GoT costar Sophie Turner, 22, got matching tattoos on the inside of their arms that read “07.08.09,” the day the two were officially cast on the series.

Earlier this month, Williams bid farewell to the series with an emotional message on Instagram after wrapping up her final day of filming.

“Goodbye Belfast. Goodbye Arya. Goodbye Game of Thrones,” the actress wrote, captioning a photo of her white sneakers covered in a splattering of stage blood. “What a joy I’ve had. Here’s to the adventures to come.”

She added the hashtags “#immasleepforthenextfouryears #justkiddingidontsleep.”

Game of Thrones returns to HBO in 2019.