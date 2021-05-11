Maisie Williams Looks Unrecognizable with Bleached Eyebrows, Blonde Hair at 2021 Brit Awards

The Game of Thrones star was at the ceremony to present Taylor Swift with the global icon award

Maisie Williams is looking more like Daenerys Targaryen than Arya Stark these days!

The Game of Thrones star, 24, showed off a dramatically different look during the 2021 Brit Awards, rocking bleached eyebrows and blonde hair reminiscent of the dragon queen's iconic tresses as she presented the global icon award to Taylor Swift.

"If anyone who knows me at all knows that Game of Thrones is my life. So, the fact that Maisie was here to present this, I want to grab you," Swift, 31, raved while onstage. "I can't, since we're social distancing, but thank you so much for coming here to do this."

Williams first debut the edgy transformation last month when she shared photos of her recent birthday celebrations on Instagram.

Maisie Williams Maisie Williams | Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

In the pictures, a blonde Williams can be seen gardening and hanging out with friends.

"my twenty-fourth spin around the sun🌞," she wrote in the caption. "this year I learned that: you have to water plants even if they live outdoors, i still can't handle a couple of cocktails, i really love flowers."

"i have been totally spoiled by my friends and family and i am so grateful for this beautiful life and the people in it," she added. "thank you @cartier for my clou bracelet 🥶 and thank you to everyone for the lovely birthday wishes."

It's unclear what prompted Williams to ditch her signature brunette brows and hair, though she was recently spotted rocking her new look on the set of Pistol, FX's upcoming limited series centered around the Sex Pistols.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Williams will play punk icon Pamela Rooke — also known as Jordan — who was often seen with a platinum blonde hairdo during the Sex Pistols' early days.

Maisie Williams attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Dan MacMedan/WireImage

The actress is not one to shy away from bold looks. Previously, Williams dyed her hair pink after wrapping Game of Thrones.